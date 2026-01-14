Sad Times Are Over For 3 Zodiac Signs After January 15, 2026

Sad times are over for three zodiac signs after January 15, 2026. Venus aligning with Saturn on Thursday puts us in touch with reality. This energy lets us know that we have to get real, or things are going to get out of hand fast.

For those of us who have been feeling sad, it's time to put an end to that feeling. While it's hard to think we have control over our sadness, the reality is that we do. We have the power to end it. Three zodiac signs are simply tired of living with sadness, and strong enough to make some serious, happy changes.

On January 15, these astrological signs reach an emotional turning point. They're not pretending everything is fine, but they finally feel steady enough to move forward. Sadness just doesn't have a place in our lives anymore.

1. Cancer

Venus aligning with Saturn helps you face an emotional truth you have been avoiding, Cancer. On January 15, you stop waiting for something or someone to make things feel better. Now, you know it's up to you. The moment you accept this, you take it upon yourself to be the change. You're done sitting around hoping to be saved.

During this Venus-Saturn alignment on Thursday, grief softens into understanding. From here on out, you feel more supported by yourself. Sadness fades because you no longer feel emotionally unmoored. There's a time and place for everything, and right now, you feel as if sadness has done its time. Goodbye, sadness!

2. Virgo

Venus and Saturn show you that the sadness that has defined you is directly tied to you carrying more responsibility than you signed on for. It's time to solve this problem, Virgo. This means that on January 15, you consciously let go of what you know is not yours to drag around anymore.

Yes, this is going to take courage, but you know that freedom is waiting on the other side. There's no reason to feel guilty or keep the sad times going. No one is holding you accountable for the upkeep of the world, Virgo. Excusing yourself from this task frees you from both guilt and sadness. The weight of the world is not all yours to carry.

3. Pisces

For you, Pisces, Venus aligning with Saturn on January 15 creates the sensation of solid ground. Perhaps what has been troubling you all along is the idea that things are uncertain and unstable. It's OK. This is about to end. The sadness you experience is temporary, Pisces. Your feelings are completely valid, but that doesn't mean you need to be defined by that one emotion.

You are more than your sadness, and the minute you recognize this, you set sail for freedom. It's true! You need to get back to the stuff that makes you you, Pisces. Get creative, be independent, and think out of the box, as you always do. Be yourself and let the sadness fall by the wayside. It's OK. You're OK.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.