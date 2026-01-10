4 Zodiac Signs Attract Major Abundance & Luck On Sunday, January 11

Four zodiac signs are attracting major abundance and luck on January 11, 2026. On Sunday, the Moon leaves Libra and enters Scorpio, diverting attention from strictly relationships to how people share resources.

Scorpio energy is about power, influence, and getting to the heart of something to expose its secrets. During the Scorpio Moon, you learn what works and what you need to do to improve your life. Sunday isn't about letting go or trusting the universe. You know what you're capable of doing. Self-discovery deepens, and you uncover what makes you powerful.

You find your hidden potential and unlock it so the universe can help you tap into your uniqueness. Your best traits, when shared with others, become invaluable. The Scorpio Moon helps you to find your motivation, and it's what gives these astrological signs the determination to pursue abundance and luck on Sunday.

1. Taurus

Taurus, abundance grows on January 11 when you focus on reviewing shared expenses, debts, subscription services and obligations. By clarifying your financial expectations in partnerships and cutting back expenses when possible, you discover how easy it is to save and improve your financial outlook.

The Moon in Scorpio energy on Sunday emphasizes contracts, mergers, and financial arrangements that involve others. Being honest and upfront helps to spark luck. You clarify by asking questions, and instead of assuming, you encourage alignment.

2. Scorpio

You regain control over resources, timing, and your personal priorities on January 11, Scorpio. The Moon in your sign heightens awareness of what strengthens your life and helps you to avoid losses.

Abundance often begins by stopping what's draining, and you see those areas with clarity and understanding. On Sunday, January 11, you make important decisions. You decide what you're willing to invest time or money into and what you should decline. You cut emotional ties that don't serve a greater purpose. Loose ends get tied, and you bring luck through closure.

3. Aries

On Sunday, January 11, your abundance comes from financial planning, investments, and shared responsibilities, Aries. The Moon slows down your impulsive actions, but it enhances your intuition, so you're strategic in your thinking.

You can pay down a debt today with unexpected money from a friend, a refund, or another external source. You will consider restructuring your obligations and committing to greater financial responsibility. Planning turns out to be fortunate, and you see how to make long-term plans instead of focusing solely on instant gratification. The more you withhold, the luckier you feel when you see what happens, and you avoid a problem. You'll find abundance easier to earn through independent activities.

4. Cancer

The key to your abundance and luck comes from your support systems on January 11, Cancer. Your emotional investments are profitable because they enhance the alignment between your life and your purpose.

You are creative when it comes to finding resources. The Scorpio Moon is romantically connected with your intuition, and you fall in love with your life. You identify where and how you feel safe and supported, and knowing how much you are cared for leaves you with a sense of luckiness.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.