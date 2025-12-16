4 Zodiac Signs Attract Lasting Abundance & Luck On December 17, 2025

Four zodiac signs are attracting deep abundance and luck on December 17, 2025 when the Sun squares Saturn, urging you to work hard for what you want. The Sagittarius Sun makes Wednesday an excellent time to learn how money works and what makes a person successful.

Saturn is at a critical degree in Pisces, symbolizing the removal of dreams that aren't rooted in hard work. It's not enough for you to just set a goal on Wednesday because Sun square Saturn implies the sacrifice of your ego to gain a reward. Your ego, left unchecked, can get in the way of success. Instead of refusing to ask for help on Wednesday, seek advice from an expert and admit when you can't get to the next level on your own. Avoid the limelight, because distractions can cost you progress that gets results.

For these astrological signs, abundance and luck on December 17 come from focus, consistency, perseverance, and commitment. It's all happening.

1. Leo

Design: YourTango, Canva

Leo, you are ready to redefine what success and abundance mean in a way that is uncomfortable at first. Focus on your work for today, and don't worry if it goes unnoticed by others. You'll forgo being in the spotlight and getting praise for what you do during the building stage.

You're used to being visible, but check your ego. You like it when you're recognized and admired by others, but the Sun square Saturn transit is about working in silence. The spotlight isn't where you're meant to be on Wednesday. Focus and be diligent, even when no one is watching. Do what needs to be done because it's right and not for praise.

Humility becomes your advantage. Talent alone isn't enough. Pride blocks growth and stops you from doing your job. Today, ask for help and get answers to your questions. Release the need to look impressive to make room for abundance and luck behind the scenes.

2. Aries

Design: YourTango, Canva

Slow down just enough to think strategically on December 17, Aries. The Sun square Saturn transit is about pacing your energy and avoiding waste. You are ambitious and driven, but speed can become wasteful when not reeled in and controlled. Saturn is slow and methodical; it does not care how quickly a project gets done. It only matters that it's done right.

Precision is key on Wednesday. Confront your need to rush just to be first. Fill in your knowledge gaps. Commit to your learning systems and understand how what you want works. There's plenty to learn about money, careers, and long-term goals. You want leverage, but Saturn only gives abundance and luck when earned. Shape your future with a game plan. Aim for stability to build the deep abundance and luck you crave.

3. Capricorn

Design: YourTango, Canva

Capricorn, today's transit speaks directly to your zodiac sign because Saturn rules you. You know success is earned through discipline, not desire. On December 17, your resolve to work hard strengthens. You feel seen, which sharpens your focus. You only do what's worth your time and effort.

You may feel pressure to perform, but remind yourself that's productivity, not discouragement. Your responsibilities are essential, and you must meet them head-on. On Wednesday, avoid distractions, shortcuts and false praise. The choices you make today reinforce your authority and self-respect that lead to abundance and luck.

4. Aquarius

Design: YourTango, Canva

You are ruled by Saturn, Aquarius, which makes you grounded and focused on Wednesday. You know that vision is meaningless without execution. It's best to execute your plan and let results speak for themselves.

On December 17, examine your action plans to ensure they are not aspirational thoughts. Ego can sneak in when you believe that insight alone will get you where you want to be. Create a system — your innovative mind is sufficient to do so. Consistency and follow-through are the tools in your box, so use both. You'll make progress today by aligning your vision with your effort, allowing deep abundance and luck to form in a lasting way.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.