4 Zodiac Signs Attract Deep Abundance & Luck On December 15, 2025

Four zodiac signs are attracting deep abundance and luck on December 15, 2025 when the Moon enters the depths of Scorpio, where secrets unlock and truth can be uncovered.

The Sun is in honest Sagittarius, so a truth-seeking Moon is extra beneficial if you desire abundance, but don't quite know exactly what it is you want it to look like, feel like, or be for your life. On Monday, the Scorpio Moon energy helps you tangibly define your wants and desires. You see it in abudanace in your mind and you command it to come into your life. Starting on December 15, these astrological signs are attracting luck that brings them whatever abundance they want.

1. Taurus

Taurus, you have a short list of the things you want to attract into your life, and nothing seems to be more powerful than a relationship. On December 15, when the Moon enters Scorpio, you feel luckier than usual. That's because the Moon activates your partnership sector.

On Monday, you find out that you can improve your odds of finding love by giving yourself options. Go out more to put yourself in a position to ask someone out. The next thing you know, you find what you're looking for. On Monday, the potential appears to be on the horizon, and you feel glad.

2. Scorpio

Scorpio, your day grows exponentially better once the Moon enters your sign on Monday. A Moon in your sign creates powerful focus, and you attract abundance as you discover your life purpose. Your life purpose isn't to gather wealth or to acquire more stuff. It's rooted in what you do for yourself and others that's emotionally fulfilling.

You finally have a sense of direction on December 15. This sense of direction shapes your daily decisions from today on. Your career becomes more meaningful. You realize how you fit into the world, and your potential comes alive. There's a quiet strength growing in your heart, and you're unafraid to express yourself. One small shift on Monday changes everything for the better, making today feel very lucky, abundant and purposeful.

3. Pisces

You may not consider yourself a world traveler, Pisces, but on December 15, you start thinking about what you want to do in the future. When the Moon enters Scorpio, it activates your sense of wanderlust and adventure. So, for you, Pisces, Monday is about traveling, even if you imagine it before booking a trip or scheduling time off from work.

There's an emotional element to this desire and you send a signal to the universe that it recognizes. Beautiful destinations come across your social feed and you start to create a little list of places you want to go. You check out your area and decide that your own community is the perfect place to begin. You have an abundance of opportunities, all within reach, affordably; some free, and oh, so lucky!

4. Cancer

Cancer, your heart loves the idea of romance. And lucky you, when the Moon enters Scorpio on Monday, you find it. Romance is in everything from the music on your playlist to the videos and reels you see online. You smile for no reason on Monday.

Your heart exudes an uplifting energy that you know is casting a beautiful yellow aura around your body. You are the embodiment of joy and happiness. You feel it inside and out, and it's gloriously abundant; very, very lucky.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.