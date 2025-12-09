Tarot Horoscopes Are Here With A Reading For Each Zodiac Sign About December 10, 2025

Your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope is here for December 10, 2025 when the Sun is in Sagittarius, the Moon in Capricorn, and Neptune's retrograde coming to an end. On the surface, you are ready for adventure, but your mind and heart are prepared to turn a dream into reality through hard work and effort.

Wednesday's collective tarot card for everyone is the Magician, which is about manifesting and finding what you need to make a dream come true within yourself. This is the perfect tarot card for your astrology forecast today, revealing that discipline and intention can work together to produce results.

Your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope has in store for you on Wednesday, December 10, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Wednesday's tarot card for Aries: The Chariot

Aries, the Chariot tarot card is about overcoming obstacles while remaining on the journey you've set for yourself. When applied to what you can manifest in your life on December 10, consider how the priorities you set for yourself play into your success.

Choose one goal and one priority to push forward without hesitation, even if self-doubt comes into play. Anything worthwhile in life will come with its challenges; remove the distractions and commit yourself to a path that helps you to produce a result, but more importantly, finishes what you start.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Wednesday's tarot card for Taurus: Ace of Cups

Start the day with what restores your internal emotional resources, Taurus. The Ace of Cups is about a new beginning caused by your creative mind.

You can manifest healthy relationships with others on December 10. Your environment can support your dream of a harmonious home — just envision it. Allow what you see in your mind to deliver the clarity you need to build your life.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Wednesday's tarot card for Gemini: Two of Swords

Gemini, the Two of Swords is about making decisions, especially when you are in limbo out of confusion.

To manifest what you hope for on December 10, your intention requires a clear decision and your commitment. Your next step is clear once you know what you want.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Wednesday's tarot card for Cancer: Three of Swords

Some people break hearts, and when you have the Three of Swords tarot card, it's a cautionary message warning you to be careful who you trust with yours. Instead of trying to make something work, Cancer, release the pressure to accept or ignore red flags when you see them.

Address problems directly; accountability can help you avoid heartache or being led into something you don't want, but compromise, hoping you were wrong.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Wednesday's tarot card for Leo: The Star

Leo, the Star tarot card is about spiritual renewal, and when your soul feels strong and in tune with your higher power, you can attract what you want.

You can manifest a long-term goal on December 10 by aligning your vision with effort. Do what feels authentic to you. Be consistent, and the universe will open the door to help you find and align with your life purpose.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Wednesday's tarot card for Virgo: Knight of Wands, reversed

You are a mature person, Virgo, and you should pick people who demonstrate fullness of personality. The Knight of Wands, reversed, is about impatience.

Things take time to happen, and you may feel restless on December 10, especially if you thought you should have been further along by now. Stay consistent, though. You produce results through action that isn't rushed, giving you time to adjust when needed.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Wednesday's tarot card for Libra: Five of Pentacles, reversed

Your daily tarot card for December 10, the Five of Pentacles, reversed is about ending hardship and moving to a better state of being. You are manifesting a life that's recovered from the past, Libra.

Your finances improve, you're emotionally strong and resilient. Things don't bother you as they did before. You feel stable, strong, and things only continue to get better after December 10.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Wednesday's tarot card for Scorpio: Two of Cups, reversed

Say what you mean, Scorpio. The Two of Cups, reversed, tarot card reveals a high potential for miscommunication. On Wednesday, clarify what you want and the expectations you have for your relationship, including platonic ones where the boundaries seem unclear.

On December 10, withdraw your energy from imbalanced exchanges with people and choose inclusivity over one-sided exchanges.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Wednesday's tarot card for Sagittarius: Ten of Wands, reversed

Good news, Sagittarius. Some of the responsibilities you've carried for longer than you feel should have been necessary will be reassigned.

On December 10, you may have something removed from your responsibility that you knew was too much for you. Celebrate, then, on December 10, use your energy to support what is.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Wednesday's tarot card for Capricorn: Death

Capricorn, the Death card is about fresh starts and moving away from the past. On December 10, stop investing energy in the past by thinking about it or replaying memories in your mind.

You're in manifestation mode, helping you to manifest a new chapter in your life. The old ways can't be a part of what's new. It's time for a change.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Wednesday's tarot card for Aquarius: The Tower, reversed

Your daily tarot card for December 10 is the Tower, reversed, which symbolizes illness and challenging times. So, you are being given a warning to manifest safety and security for you and your loved ones, but you need to take action.

Address what needs restructuring before it collapses. Be careful when due diligence is required. Don't take unnecessary risks; instead, exercise caution and listen to your instincts when it warns you to be cautious.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Wednesday's tarot card for Pisces: Ace of Wands, reversed

Pisces, the Ace of Wands, reversed, is about unfocused energy. You may be thinking and doing too many things, even for the right reason. Your interests and time require better time management.

You might want to create a list of what you want to do and when. Refine your goals, and if you only have them in your mind, write them down and carefully consider what deserves your time and attention.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.