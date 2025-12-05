5 Zodiac Signs Have Really Good Horoscopes On Saturday, December 6

Five zodiac signs have really good horoscopes on Saturday, December 6, 2025 when the Moon enters Cancer and good things come. You deserve all that the world offers, and the Cancer Moon creates a sense of ease and softness in everything you do.

It's wonderful to know that the weekend begins with a call toward home. It's time to enjoy being lazy. Pull out your most comfortable clothing and pop in some jazz or holiday classics. You don't have to prove anything to anyone right now. The only thing you need to do is relax and enjoy what you have with gratitude in your heart.

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Gemini, when the Moon enters Cancer on Saturday, you are free to do the things that you have always wanted to do. You realize what has been hiding in the background, holding you back from the fun you want to enjoy. Those hidden enemies are gone, and you're ready to break free and explore.

December 6 is about having fun. Just because you're an adult doesn't mean you can't enjoy some play. The first thing you'll want to do is decide who to spend time with. Pick people who naturally put a smile on your face; sometimes, cousins or family members are perfect because they know you and accept you for who you are with no strings attached.

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Virgo, your friendships make your day really good. You're not typically a social butterfly, but even you will notice how much easier it is to meet and talk to others on Saturday. You have an air of confidence that inspires respect and admiration.

On December 6, you feel comfortable in your own skin, and it helps you confidently share what's on your mind without feeling you have to hold back. There's a sense of connectedness between you and others at work, out running errands, and in your quiet time.

Safety becomes a top priority, from friendships to your emotional energy. Your intuition guides you towards people who feel safe and promote a sense of security in the space that's created when hanging out. There's a purposefulness in group settings that's almost the same as when you're home, enjoying your own company.

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Pisces, a creative day unfolds before you, and it's precisely what you need to enter the weekend. There are so many projects you'd like to complete. With the Moon in a fellow water sign, you are feeling the call to enjoy expressing yourself through artistic activities like crafts, letter writing, music or a return to things that remind you of childhood.

December 6 is the perfect day for baking cookies, reminiscing over family photos, and sending a few pics to family or friends in a group chat. You'll get caught up in the sense of wonder and awe, even if the holidays aren't your favorite time of year. Your heart will feel called to enjoy the sweetness of life, making Saturday a good day for you.

4. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Scorpio, you start the day open to your inner guidance, and the Moon in Cancer makes it easy for you to hear what your heart wants to say. You learn about cultures and find how others do things intriguing, and it makes you think about future travel plans you'd like to make.

When an ad or video about a vacation spot in a foreign country crosses your feed on social media on Saturday, it feels like a possibility more than a wishful idea for a distant time. You can catch a terrific deal by looking online or talk a friend into planning a trip together to camp out or explore. The world becomes your oyster on December 6, and you're ready for it.

5. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Cancer, a day of self-discovery unfolds for you. You're ready to embrace so many things in life, and sometimes you can't find the time to think, let alone enjoy what's before you. But Saturday seems to slow down just a bit for you to catch up with the fact that the year is almost over.

Today feels like a reset, and the Moon in your sign on Saturday and throughout the weekend brings you a sense of inner calm and peace. You become deeply aware of your needs and unashamedly ask to have them met, even if you have to be the one to do it.

On December 6, personal intention begins, and you live your life focused on what you want to achieve, with the path to get there crystal clear. You have no problem figuring things out, making today feel very good to you!

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.