5 Zodiac Signs Have Very Good Horoscopes On December 5, 2025

Five zodiac signs have very good horoscopes on December 5, 2025, during Mars trine Chiron, representing a day of substantial healing. When Chiron meets with Mars, the energy prompts a change that feels sudden but timely.

Chiron's primary goal for you is to take the most wounded parts of yourself and heal from them, not just for yourself but for you to help others. A painful past doesn't have to be hidden. It can be a motivating and powerful tool for overcoming fear and inspiring others. Chiron takes a long time to realize that pain can be converted into productivity, but a little shove from fiery Mars awakens the spirit.

The energy clears for these astrological signs on Friday. Shame goes out the window, and eyes awaken to the possibilities, leading to very good horoscopes.

1. Aries

Aries, on Friday, something inside of you snaps, and you realize you've allowed shame about your past to push you into playing small. Mars trine Chiron has you motivated and self-aware. You know that the things that hindered your identity can be overcome.

The process of overcoming has made you powerful. You're ready to grasp that power for all its worth and use it in a big, mighty way on Friday. You aren't interested in staying silent about the things you've endured. You may not announce your past from the rooftops on December 5, but it does give you street smarts. You know when to protect your heart, call someone out or avoid a situation altogether. This surge of inner confidence and strength makes today very good, and tomorrow will be even better.

2. Cancer

Cancer, you arrive at a place in time where courage oozes out of you instead of strong emotions, with nowhere to go. You sense what you need to do when feelings are strong. Rather than cry or pretend you feel nothing on Friday, you realize that healing allows you to act assuredly.

You do things out of conviction, and that motivates others to face their fears and live bravely. Watching you live authentically on December 5 permits others to do the same. You become a role model for what to do when you have been knocked down; you get up again and keep going.

3. Libra

Libra, you don't like to bring attention to your emotional wounds, especially not when you're around people you love. You want them to feel like the focus of your attention. You prefer that the spotlight be on them and their happiness rather than on you. You are a peacemaker, but on Friday, you find the sweetspot where you can share what's going on in your life without disrupting others.

You can express yourself in a way that touches lives without creating drama. Finding out that you can do this brings such a sweet sense of joy into your life. Today's experience goes beyond very good; it's wonderful

4. Capricorn

Capricorn, today you use more heart than muscle when it comes to pushing through what bothers you. During the Mars trine Chiron transit, a softer side of you comes out. You see the pathway to spiritual healing, which is also open and practical. You address this in your daily routines and how you interact with others.

Some of the things you've done up until December 5 were for the sake of coping. However, you realize you no longer have to cope. You can shed those protective barriers and live life authentically true to who you are. The process will start on December 5 and take longer, but today is a very good day to start.

5. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, a spiritual change happens on Friday, and it allows you to connect with your higher power in a way you had not before. You learn something new and relevant about yourself. You realize that there are certain aspects of your life where you've played it small.

You don't want to do that anymore, and you choose to boldly and bravely show up in life. There's a type of confidence that is born when you realize there's nothing to fear. You embrace your inner power and act with boldness, and today, December 5, is a very good day because you like how others respond to your truth.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.