5 Zodiac Signs With The Very Best Horoscopes On December 4, 2025

Five zodiac signs have the very best horoscopes on December 4, 2025 thanks to a powerful Sagittarius stellium and a Full Moon. Thursday's Full Moon brings an intense desire to focus on love, ambition, and how you want to be presented to the world.

Sagittarius energy is about intellectual growth and expanding your horizons in culture, learning, and spiritual pursuits. Full Moons are great for surrendering what's not working, but the energy to do that comes from the Sun! The best things that happen in life connect to your emotions and life purpose, which is what five astrological signs with the best horoscopes do on Thursday.

1. Aries

Aries, your long-term plans fall into place on Thursday, making you feel amazing. The Full Moon has you letting go of commitments that don't work with your life, but the positive side of this situation is that you're ready to grasp what does. An empowered Sagittarius stellium helps you to feel driven and motivated to reach your goals. It's one thing to be curious and a totally different thing to truly dive in and learn about the experiences you're in.

Life lessons unfold. You realize that you've been living a half-life, but now you want to go full throttle toward your dreams. You are ready to travel and grow as a person. The possibilities fill you with a craving that's hard to explain, and you're prepared to take measures to fulfill every one of them.

2. Leo

Leo, you are ready to embrace all the joy the world has to offer in both love and adventure. The Sagittarius stellium energizes your ruling planet, the Sun, and it helps you to see how you deserve to be happy. Everything you do and involve yourself in takes on a romantic hue. The moment you decide to stop playing small, that creative side of you erupts. You become more expressive. You stop questioning your worth.

The best part? People respond positively to you, helping your influence grow. You do what comes naturally to you and get all the applause. The day is an incredible one for socializing, going on a first date, or making a romantic gesture to your loved one. Everything you touch turns into gold!

3. Libra

Libra, communication grows more powerful for you when the light of the Full Moon reflects on Venus in Sagittarius. You realize there are honest, hard-to-admit things that need to be said, but you've tried to be nice. Nice hasn't gotten you where you need to be. Nice has put you in a corner and made you play small.

On Thursday, you realize it's time to stop being nice and instead start speaking up because it's the right thing to do. Yes, it will ruffle a few feathers, and you may even get some kickback. But once the momentum starts, it creates a positive flow of energy. Truth has a way of redeeming itself, and on December 4, only the best outcomes are in store for you. Good job, Libra!

4. Taurus

Taurus, you like doing things on your own, in fact, you prefer it. You want it because when you do your own work, no one can get a piece of the pie. You don't mind sharing what you do, but you also like taking full credit for the greatness you have created.

On December 4, there's a light that shines from Gemini to Venus, and it creates an opportunity for you to share love and prosperity with someone close. A partnership forms, unexpectedly and helpfully. You are satisfied with how the day turns out. You realize you also like partnerships, but only if they are mutually beneficial and share the same foundation of thinking.

5. Scorpio

Scorpio, a stellium in Sagittarius, brings incredible energy to your financial life, but specifically how you value yourself. You are the asset in life. How you do things, from the way you think to how you love, you bring value to everything you do.

You may be so intensely focused on what others are doing that you don't realize you're part of the equation. But, on Thursday, that changes. You gain a sense of confidence. You feel a powerful surge of self-respect, and it's what makes December 4 super special for you.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.