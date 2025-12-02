5 Zodiac Signs Have Great Horoscopes On Wednesday, December 3

Five zodiac signs have great horoscopes on December 3, 2025 when the energy is set with a brilliant Moon in the sign of Taurus. Taurus provides stability, and it encourages you to enjoy the finer things in life.

You feel grounded on Wednesday, and from that place of emotional stability and physical security, you can make wise decisions. You won't be easily persuaded to buy impulsively. Taurus energy is fixed, so you're not in pursuit of more but in fortifying what you already have. You will want to use items that you know are high-quality and timeless.

Plan a simple night strolling through the mall or end the day with a cup of hot cocoa and a comedy. Wednesday is for counting your blessings and enjoying all that you have and will have in your life, and these astrological signs do just that.

1. Taurus

Taurus, you're going to have a great day on Wednesday because when the Moon is in your sign, you are focused on your goals. The Moon helps you to tune into your wants and emotional needs. It's easier for you to feel like you're in control of your life. You take action based on what aligns with your desires, which helps you reach a goal meaningfully.

A good day for you is productive. On a great day, you make progress on what matters most to you, so you feel happy. The best part? Your goals don't need to be announced to the world, which you love because you're a private person. They are personal, private and intimately yours. You get results. You get the inner reward. Bottom line? Wednesday, December 3, is a win.

2. Cancer

Cancer, today you get what you've longed for: communication with a friend that's intimate, personal and inspiring. The Moon in Taurus on Wednesday encourages connectivity with your network, including business partners, friends, and maybe family members who you depend on to get things done.

You can tell you have a support system that cares about you and wants to see you succeed. Knowing you have friends in your corner gives you a confidence boost. On a great day, you feel invincible and capable of accomplishing so much. You don't feel stressed out. You feel peaceful, serene and happy on December 3.

3. Virgo

Virgo, things fall into place for you on Wednesday. You love to travel, and you don't mind staying close to home. A combo of these two vibes at the same time makes you feel great. Are you looking for new ways to explore where you live? Take a visitor's approach to travel. You sort out the overwhelming details about local activities. It's so much easier for you to schedule a quick trip to a family-owned bookstore or restaurant on Wednesday.

You like helping others, and this is the time to do it. You want to do things that matter and feel important. You are productive by nature, which means socializing and doing something philanthropic is the perfect way for you to invest your time on December 3.

4. Capricorn

Capricorn, you get the acknowledgment you deserve today. You like it when people search you out, but you want to be in social situations where you don't feel like you have to chase. You want mutually receptive energy exchanges. You love consistency, and that is what the Taurus Moon delivers for you on Wednesday. Today brings you a sense of security because your romantic life grows stronger. There's something about a foundation of assurance that does to your heart.

When a friend or love interest appreciates you on Wednesday, it validates who you are. You feel seen and wanted. Trust seems to grow stronger on December 3, and self-doubt goes out the window. Genuine interest from others makes today feel wonderful. You're not asking for too much, but what you get fills your heart with joy.

5. Scorpio

Scorpio, it's the perfect day to schedule a date night that's either platonic or romantic. You get to have intriguing, insightful, and fulfilling conversations. Clarity is so important to you, and the reason why is your intuitive nature. Nothing charges your psychic energy more than the Moon in Taurus. It heightens your sensitivity to others. You're relationship-oriented, and the calming, controlled, grounded energy of the Moon gives you what you need: peace.

You have a personal conversation that engages all your senses. Your mind feels activated, which makes this day golden. Your heart is full because mutual understanding has been reached. You have a great day on Wednesday because you get everything you want and more.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.