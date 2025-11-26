4 Zodiac Signs Experience Significant Abundance & Luck On November 27, 2025

Four zodiac signs experience significant abundance and luck on November 27, 2025 when the Moon leaves the sign of Aquarius to enter Pisces, symbolizing your spirituality, hidden enemies, dreams and your imagination.

Your perception of what is good, from right timing to positioning, is enhanced on Thursday. You feel more intuitive, and can tell when a situation is right from the start (or when it's not). It's through this perception that you can experience significant abundance and luck because your actions are pure. They are rooted in clarity and not confusion. Instead of second-guessing yourself, you can act with certainty. There's less of a struggle.

Abundance often comes at a cost, and it's much easier for you to know what area of your life needs sacrifice so that false beliefs don't impact your attention. You know when to be still and listen to your inner voice. Spiritual nudgings lead to earthy gains and luck that arrives for four astrological signs on Thursday; here's how it happens.

1. Pisces

Pisces, when the Moon enters your zodiac sign on Thursday, it feels like a coming-home party. You attract what you need into your life, and it leads you to a sense of luck that isn't solely about material things. It's about becoming the person you were designed to be your entire life.

Random luck can be significant, but when you are hoping for abundance, you want to experience pleasure that lasts for a lifetime. So, the Moon helps you to see what you need to be the best version of yourself. A door opens, allowing you to work on that area of your personhood. You meet the right person at the right time. If there's an entry fee for a program, it's affordable, and the schedule matches your availability.

You feel committed; uncertainty isn't even on your mind. Your heart is awe-inspired by what unfolds for you today. November 27 is just the beginning of great things to come.

2. Virgo

Virgo, in the past, when you imagined what a lucky, abundant life could be like, you thought of all the great objects or material possessions that you could own. You didn't imagine someone else in your life, except perhaps. How would you help them?

You are generous at heart. You like to give much more than you take. However, today brings you a slight plot twist. When the Moon enters Pisces on Thursday, you realize that your luck comes from partnership. Abundance is a collective endeavor where people in your life — friends, coworkers, family — are part of the equation that multiplies your success.

On November 27, you receive an offer to join a team or group project that's very promising. You can think about it all you want; however, your imagination could never fathom the reality that unfolds. It will be so significant that you will thank your lucky stars you got involved.

3. Gemini

Gemini, your career is on the radar when the Moon is in Pisces. Starting on November 27, there's a two-day window of opportunity where intuition leads you down the path of abundance. You are always open to collaborating with others.

The dual nature of Pisces works nicely with your own on Thursday. Your intellectual and intuitive nature gets activated, helping you let go of past failures and see what you can do differently now to manifest what you want and need.

Once you tap into abundance, it just flows and creates more luck. You not only have a good day, but you also have a great rest of the month.

4. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, you attract a happy family and home environment on Thursday. Home is a wonderful place, especially when you enter and feel secure and happy. When the Moon enters Pisces, you get a sense of what it takes to create the right vibe.

Acceptance of others is what fosters a supportive environment where luck manifests. You feel like people see you and appreciate your honesty and candidness. When you feel accepted, you do the same, and the vibe continues to grow.

Your naturally adaptable nature can express itself on November 27 without any reservation or fear. When you are in a household where creativity is appreciated and applauded, your intuition sharpens. You sense opportunities to be loving and charitable when they arrive.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.