3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Powerful New Era Starting On November 27, 2025

Three zodiac signs enter a powerful new era on November 27, 2025 when Saturn stations direct and we go from thinking about doing something to actually doing it. Yes, it's time for action, and we love it. We feel motivated and charged up with purpose. The power is on.

On Thursday, we want to make good on promises. We hold ourselves accountable under this direct Saturn energy, and what we start now gains momentum very quickly. This is the beginning of a new era, and we are ready!

Advertisement

Saturn’s direct motion shows us that real progress is possible, as long as we approach it with integrity and respect. No more tests, no more waiting. This is the moment, and these astrological signs take advantage of it.

1. Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Saturn going direct reminds you that strength, in your case, is not so much about control, but endurance. You’ve had to wait longer than you liked for certain outcomes, and this has tested your belief in yourself. On November 27, that waiting ends. No more doubts. No more tapping your fingers on the desk, hoping this is the day.

It is the day, Leo. Momentum returns, and your confidence begins to rebuild. The universe trusts you with responsibility. This Saturn transit brings maturity, focus, and respect. You’re stepping into your role as a true leader, one who inspires by example. You've got this, Leo!

2. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Saturn direct brings structure to your world, Scorpio, giving you a solid clue about where you’re headed and why. The confused feeling falls away, leaving you feeling stronger and more alive than ever before. On November 27, a wave of calm confidence will settle in, and it will have you releasing that need to control the outcome.

Whatever's happening is meant to be, and this time, you trust it. No more fear of the unknown. You're just going with it, Scorpio. This is your new era. This is when you get to show yourself your worth, and you feel amazing. It's like all the power of the universe is now zipping through your veins, Scorpio. You love life, and you feel good about all that is to come.

3. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Saturn direct puts it all together for you, Capricorn, meaning that by the time November 27 arrives, all you've worked so hard to make happen happens. The joy you'll feel during this time is a real power trip. You feel like the luckiest person in the world.

Energy shifts in your favor now, and this helps you get back to the matter at hand, which implies that there's a renewal going on here. You are focused and directed. You know where you want the future to go, and you know how to get there.

This day brings you a resetting of power and purpose. You are ready to create lasting success, as you are now grounded in wisdom and self-respect. Saturn is your ally, Capricorn, and you’ve proven yourself more than worthy.

Advertisement

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.