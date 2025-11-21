5 Zodiac Signs Have The Very Best Horoscopes On November 22, 2025

Five zodiac signs have the very best horoscopes they've experienced in a long time on November 22, 2025 when Mercury retrograde enters into a supportive relationship with Saturn retrograde in Pisces.

This energy on Saturday makes it a lot easier to make crucial decisions and feel good about your choices when these planets work together. Saturn helps you to remove problems and Mercury gives you the sensibility to find solutions to the issues that you face today. A boundary may go up that keeps anything from disrupting your sense of internal peace. It's the perfect day for these astrological signs, and here are the reasons why, according to astrology.

1. Gemini

Gemini, when you make a decision, it may appear to others that you are acting hastily, but the truth is that lately you've been thinking a lot more and reacting less. Mercury retrograde has been a time for digging into your heart and soul-searching. You have learned what you need to know to make your life better.

Today, you start to set a few things in motion, beginning with self-respect. You say no to tasks that don't align with your personal goals. It feels a bit risky, but you stand up for yourself and everything works out. No one feels upset, and people understand and respect your decisions.

At the end of the day, you have the energy you need to go for a workout. Your body feels great! Work is excellent, and everything else seems to fall into place without much fanfare.

2. Virgo

Virgo, you don't like to open up without thinking about the implications of your words. During Mercury retrograde, you realize that you were super close to speaking from a place that wouldn't help a relationship. Something in your heart prompts you to stay quiet, and it saves you from making a mistake. The silence you practice gives a friend room to open up and share a secret that you didn't know.

You realize that they have been going through a tough time. The good news is you can help. It's incredible to see how deeply intuitive you are on a day like today. But a little patience with yourself and a situation paves the way for maturity on a superior level, and it makes you want to practice that same skill more in the future.

3. Libra

Libra, people don't always see how much effort you put into being a healthy person. Yet, you do a lot of work behind the scenes. You try very hard to eat the right foods or get up and walk around if you've been sitting down too much. You worry about the future and want to be the strongest version of yourself you can be.

On Saturday, you see a new way to save time and invest more of that freely into yourself. Mercury retrograde opens your heart to wisdom that's deep and soulful, and when you tap into Saturn, the obstacles to wellness are visible. You remove them.

Today's a good day because you improve, while saving time and avoiding future problems. All of these are in alignment with your goals. Life is great, and you are on the path to greater wellness and self-sufficiency.

4. Aquarius

Aquarius, you are having very best horoscope because you finally realize you have always wanted to work somewhere that makes you feel happy. Good jobs are hard to find, and even a marvelous job has its ups and downs. Today, your place in the world feels secure. You feel valued in your workplace, and people recognize the excellence you provide when you are there.

People speak to you with importance. You hear that you may be getting a raise or bonus soon to help pay bills and buy gifts over the holidays. You might even get lucky at lunch with someone in line ahead of you paying it forward and picking up the tab. The stars are aligning for you, and everything feels excellent because you are secure.

5. Capricorn

Capricorn, ready to have the best horoscope you have had in quite some time? Well, you keep your friendship circle tight and only like to trust people that you've built a long-standing relationship with. But on November 22 you get a hunch that someone you recently met is a stand-up person. You feel an inexplicable connection as though they are meant to be in your life, and you let your guard down. Listening to your heart leads you down a path of discovery.

You find out that there's a purpose to your budding relationship that extends far beyond your comprehension. You realize that there's a spiritual reason unfolding. It restores your faith in humans. You may be invited to participate in a legacy-building activity that creates a huge impact in the world, for a cause that is dear to your heart. When you post about it on social media, hashtagging #blessed will be beyond your wildest dreams.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.