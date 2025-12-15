3 Zodiac Signs Are The Universe’s Favorites On December 16, 2025

Three zodiac signs are the universe's favorites on December 16, 2025 when Chiron retrograde shines a healing light on the areas of our lives that have had us beating ourselves up over.

We no longer need to stay in that place, and the minute we decide we've taken enough self-punishment, the universe swoops in with good news. On Tuesday, we start to see that we're on the road to progress and the days of doubt are finally over. Chiron wants us to heal and move on, and we can only do that if we admit that we are worthy of universal love. This retrograde feels like a reward for these astrological signs as it affirms to us our efforts, our desire for growth, and our ability to adapt.

1. Gemini

Gemini, Chiron retrograde helps you take a good, long look at all the progress you've made over the past several months. This is no joke, Gemini. It's time to honor yourself for all you've done.

On December 16, this retrograde taps into that place in you that has you congratulating yourself for a job well done. You don't always recognize your own greatness, so having a day like this one really feels special. You feel encouraged to continue trusting your instincts. You are resilient and intrepid, and the days of self-doubt have to come to an end. The universe favors your style and skill. Take it all in, Gemini, and know that this truly is your day.

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Today you see that all of your effort was not wasted, Virgo, even when you doubted yourself. It's all paying off now. You made a difference, and the universe applauds you for it.

On December 16, you get to appreciate your own progress. Instead of feeling egotistical, it feels justified. You feel steadier and more confident in your path. You did this, Virgo! You! The universe favors your diligence. This day only serves to reinforce your commitment, and now you get to see that your growth is bearing fruit and that your insight and efforts are valued.

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Chiron retrograde checks in on those past struggles and emotional challenges and has you feeling like you've finally risen above, Pisces. That's Chiron's entire point: to get you to the place where you feel healed. Once healed, you open up the gates to so much positive energy that you'll be unstoppable, Pisces.

On December 16, recognition arrives. It may feel like it's the universe itself doing the recognizing, because on Tuesday, everything works. Through examples that make themselves clear to you on this day, the universe celebrates your sensitivity and insight, Pisces. This is when your personal evolution is acknowledged. You feel seen, and it makes you very happy to know that everything is falling into place.

