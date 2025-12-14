3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Powerful New Era Starting On December 15, 2025

Three zodiac signs are entering a powerful new era starting on December 15, 2025 when the Scorpio Moon shines a spotlight on truth and emotional clarity when it comes to love and self-esteem. This energy helps dissolve any and all hesitation while bringing forth a sense of readiness for decisive action ahead.

On December 15, we are shown where our courage lies and where we might unearth our strongest traits. It highlights where honesty is needed and how we can turn it into power. This is a day for checking in with ourselves and reclaiming control over what has felt stale or stagnant. For these astrological signs, the Scorpio Moon marks the start of a powerful new era that offers a stronger sense of purpose and empowerment.

1. Aries

The Scorpio Moon opens your eyes to situations you’ve been avoiding like the plague, Aries. While you can't avoid them forever, on Monday, you how to tackle them and make them finally go away.

On December 15, your insight is sharp and your decisions come with confidence. The energy of the Moon helps you get rid of some of your old patterns so that you can approach challenges with focus.

The universe supports your next step, Aries. You feel empowered to move forward with intention and resolve. Sometimes, that's all you need to reach the level of success you have in mind.

2. Leo

Leo, the Scorpio Moon puts it to you in no uncertain terms that you've held on to emotional baggage for too long. Now it's time to let it all go. Yes, that's right. December 15 gives you the opportunity to finally move forward.

What's interesting about this Moon on Monday is that it has you recognizing what has been holding you back and how to reclaim your energy. This is such a boon, Leo, and it's got you thinking. One thing leads to another on Monday, and it all has you feeling more present and alive than you've felt in a long while. The universe signals that you are entering a powerful era, Leo. You move forward with strength and self-awareness.

3. Scorpio

Scorpio, having the Moon in your sign illuminates so many of the deep truths you’ve been sensing but not fully acknowledging. This Scorpio energy helps you release what no longer works for you so that you can reclaim your inner power.

December 15 brings realization and intense focus, and you are very much ready for it. You act with precision and confidence, trusting your instincts all the way. The universe is guiding you toward a powerful new era that honors your depth and resilience. You step forward with clarity on Monday, Scorpio, and the path feels powerful. This one's all yours.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.