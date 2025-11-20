4 Zodiac Signs Attract Major Abundance & Luck On November 21, 2025

Four zodiac signs are attracting major abundance and luck on November 21, 2025 when Mercury retrograde connects with Lilith in Scorpio. Under this energy, the deepest, darkest secrets come out. What are you're hiding from the world, or perhaps yourself?

The beautiful part of Mercury in Scorpio is that it's retrograde right now. When in Scorpio, it digs beneath the surface to remove blockages to the abundance you're destined to claim. It's time to embrace parts of yourself that you think are weak, but really are your superpower. These astrological signs find that looking deep within is the actual key to attracting abundance and luck.

1. Gemini

Gemini, you are born to speak life and create whatever you want through the power of your words. Words have creative potential. When you talk negatively, you attract what you dislike. On the other hand, when you start to proclaim abundance and luck, suddenly it appears.

You can't go around talking to yourself in such a way that sounds defeatist when you want to be a winner. So when Mercury connects with Lilith on Friday, look at yourself in the mirror and talk goodness over your life. Dismiss any negative thoughts and prevent them from taking root. You'll start attracting abundance and luck when you think about positive things, and that includes the impression you allow your spirit to leave on your heart.

2. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, you have to ask the universe for what is best for you, not what others tell you would make your life easier. You're rarely influenced by what others have to say, but there are times when you wrestle with self-doubt.

Mercury retrograde can have you rethinking past decisions. You may begin asking yourself all sorts of clarifying questions. Are you settling for less than you deserve? Or are you doing what you were born to do with your life? Perhaps you worry that you'll be stuck where you are now and never reach a big goal or dream.

On Friday, it'll be easy for you to get to the heart of the truth and ask the universe for exactly what you want from life. You can walk around your home and ask the universe what you desire for your life. Rewrite the narrative that you bought into that was told to you by others, and instead, embrace the truth about the luck and abundance you can generate from your heart.

3. Scorpio

Scorpio, there's a saying about your zodiac sign: when you enter a person's life, you transform it. You have the power to change the lives of others, so that means you also have it in you to do magic for yourself.

One way that you can attract abundance and luck is to pierce the veil of what's unseen and bring it to be now. Meditation is a powerful tool for claiming what you desire. You can see it in your mind. Imagine it and try to activate all your senses as you do. What does it look like or feel like in your life? Calm your mind and give yourself a chance to picture your luck and abundance in crystal-clear detail, and watch it appear.

4. Taurus

Taurus, good things come naturally to you. You have so many benefits to having Venus, the planet of money and abundance, as your ruling planet. Plus, the Moon is powerful when it's in your sign, and so your emotions are always powerfully under control.

It's that stillness that will help you to attract abundance and luck into your life on Friday. You surrender control to the universe. All you have to do is believe. You have to know with faith in your heart that your wishes are going to come true. There's no need for struggle. All you have to do is be resolved and live with your heart and mind open.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.