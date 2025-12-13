3 Zodiac Signs Experience Hope They Haven't Felt In A While On December 14, 2025

Three zodiac signs experience hope they haven't felt in a while on December 14, 2025, a day that softens the edges of past experiences and helps us understand ourselves with a bit more patience and loving kindness. On Sunday, we're ready to start again, despite any setbacks.

These zodiac signs experience an era of newfound hope because on Sunday, the universe wants nothing more from us than to believe that all will work out, no matter what. That's pretty loving of the universe, and the thing is, we want that. We want to believe and we want to think that the future is a place where all of our love and dreams and kind doings have a home.

When this sense of purpose returns to us, these astrological signs experience hope they haven't felt in a while. And with it comes the confidence to trust that brighter possibilities are approaching.

1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Sunday's astrological energy brings a soft kind of insight into a situation that has felt emotionally charged up, Cancer. You see where you’ve been too hard on yourself and where you’ve taken on more than your fair share of responsibility.

On December 14, a moment of stillness is what does the trick for you when it comes to discovering what you need to do next. It hits you that we're coming up on a new year, and you want to believe that there's a place for you in this up-and-coming year. Luckily, today brings about hope even in the worst of doubters. Hope is alive and well for you on Sunday, Cancer, and it will stick around in the future.

2. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Scorpio, Sunday asks you to be straight with yourself and examine something you’ve been wrestling with internally. Are you ready to change, Scorpio? Because if you are, then you open the gates to hope and happiness.

Yep, it's that easy. It's a state of mind, and on December 14, you get the choice to stay where you are in life or take on something new and possibly even more meaningful. You're going to go for change, because right now, your hope has been restored. The universe opens a clearer path for you on Sunday, and you're the one who gets to pave in with good intentions. Yes, that cliche, and yet, that true. On December 14, hope returns in a way that feels authentic and real.

3. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

December 14 is an excellent and hopeful day, Aquarius. Today's astrological energy shines light on a part of your life where you’ve been searching for meaning. You’ve been moving forward, but not with full confidence. Holding back is tiring, and you know it.

Today helps you understand what you need to do to make serious progress. You've got the mind for it, but you've been lacking in drive. On December 14, you see your situation with a new perspective and realize you are much stronger and more prepared than you’ve given yourself credit for. The universe guides you toward a brighter direction on Sunday, and it is filled to the brim with hope and excitement. This marks the start of a more open-hearted and optimistic era for you, Aquarius. Are you ready?

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.