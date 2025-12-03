The Universe Rewards These 4 Zodiac Signs On December 4, 2025

On December 4, 2025, the universe rewards four lucky zodiac signs. The Full Moon in Gemini is here, and along with it comes a whole lot of magic and mystery. This illuminated transit opens up our minds, sharpens intuition, and reveals to us opportunities that were hiding in plain sight.

Thursday rewards us with the gift of timing and synchronicity. If we pay attention to what's around us, we notice that everything good is at play. The Full Moon encourages curiosity, adaptability, and openness to good news. For these astrological signs, a special gift arrives through a change in perspective. We now understand the power of positive thinking. If we are brave enough to see the world with good eyes, then in turn, we will have a good experience.

1. Gemini

The Full Moon in your sign shines a bright light on your path, Gemini. You see yourself more clearly, and with that clarity comes a surprising boost of confidence. You're pretty great after all, aren't you?

On December 4, you receive good news or some kind of meaningful message that really hits home. Something clicks, and it will change the way you approach your next steps. You feel both optimistic and realistic. You end the day feeling energized and inspired. The universe is rewarding you with perspective, and with it comes a fresh sense of possibility. This gift keeps giving, Gemini.

2. Leo

The Full Moon in Gemini highlights your social life and shows you where things are really starting to work in both your professional and personal relationships. You begin to see which connections support your growth and which ones don’t. This is your reward, Leo.

On December 4, someone may offer help, or you receive information that feels perfectly timed and fresh. Sounds like a plan! A door you thought was closed will turn out to be open after all. It's time to walk on through, Leo.

The universe, at this point, is guiding you toward the right people and the right opportunities. That big, beautiful Full Moon shines a light on you, Leo, so use that light to bring joy into the lives of others.

3. Virgo

The Full Moon in Gemini illuminates your ambitions and long-term plans, Virgo. You can now see what’s possible with a sharper, more grounded vision, and that also lets you see what's a waste of time and effort. This shift in understanding is a reward in itself.

On December 4, a personal project or a decision you’ve been weighing will finally feel like something you can handle. You're not confused anymore, Virgo. That Full Moon energy really comes in at the right time. You feel more organized, focused, and hopeful. The universe is offering guidance through insight, and the insights are plentiful on this day. Stay open and stay alert.

4. Sagittarius

The Full Moon in Gemini shines a bright light on your friendships and romantic relationships. You know who you are, and you know that there are certain things that you no longer want in your life, Sagittarius. You want honesty and truth, and the Full Moon provides you with both.

December 4 brings you a meaningful exchange with someone you love. This moment changes the way you both proceed from here on out. It's a healthy change, and you like it very much. The universe is rewarding you with a gift of connection. In your case, Sagittarius, it might even be re-connection. Getting back to what you love and being with the people you love is everything. Good for you. Stay you, stay true!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.