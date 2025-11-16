5 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes They've Experienced In A Long Time On November 17

Five zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on November 17, 2025. The Scorpio Sun sends a beam of light to Saturn in Pisces, fostering emotional fortitude and intuitive thinking on Monday.

If you have ever felt like you needed a bit more discipline to have the life you wanted to live, then guess what? Monday will be your lucky day. Discipline isn't solely a mental game. Its secret lies in a soul-level decision where you choose your fate and walk the path you're meant to be on. Saturn brings fate to the table, and you aren't meant to struggle in life for long. You are here to grow into a powerful being.

Before the Sun concludes its time in Scorpio, it works with Saturn to remove doubt and help instill a sense of concrete confidence that is unbreakable and not shaken. Monday is day one of the week, but it's also the first day of the rest of your life. Let's see how this helps five astrological signs have the best horoscopes they've experienced in a very long time.

1. Leo

Leo, you are ready to take the necessary steps to feel comfortable with your entire life. You have been hoping for situations to improve at home, with your boss, and with any other person who has a say in your life decision-making. You don't like to feel controlled. In fact, it makes you a bit anxious to think that another person can change what is perfectly in place.

On Monday, you decide that you have had enough, and you're no longer willing to take any risks. You start to review your life, detail by detail, to identify any vulnerabilities. You remove them and put structures in place that secure your outcomes and keep some of your plans private.

Today is best because you take back control. You feel much better by the time the day is over. You won't stay up at night wondering what could happen if you or another person doesn't get along one day. It won't matter. Nothing can penetrate your future, and you feel pretty good knowing you accomplished a level of independence that's secure.

2. Scorpio

Scorpio, you are a determined zodiac sign who loves to be in control of your life. You do really well with keeping your boundaries secure, except for when you are in love. Today, you start to realize that, despite caring for someone deeply, you don't have to let them take over your entire thought life or how you want to exist.

On Monday, you choose yourself first. You start to remove some of those compromises. You know that if you don't start now, then later it will be a problem because you set an unrealistic expectation of what you are willing to do or not do. At first, it's an adjustment, but once you start, you see that this single decision was one of the best you've ever made.

3. Pisces

Pisces, you are such an easy-going zodiac sign that you often go on adventures that other people want you to do, but you aren't that thrilled about. You like to know that you've made someone happy. Bringing joy to others is such a deep need for you; it's how you express yourself best, and you don't mind being the sacrificial lamb in the relationship.

However, on Monday, you discover that you have something you want to do. You need to decide whether to do it alone or with the approval of someone you care about. It's hard for you to detach from the identity you've built on giving. Yet, you realize that you have to make a tough call. You will pick yourself, just this one time, and it will turn out to be the best choice you make.

4. Capricorn

Capricorn, you are looking at your friendship circle and realize you don't really like how you feel around someone you know. It's not that they are a bad person, but the vibe is off and you have to say something about it. They need to know. Now is the day to make them aware; you have to bring up the problem.

Confrontation isn't your favorite, but it can be productive and beneficial when handled in the right way. You communicate what you need to say openly and clearly. On Monday, you can clear the air and feel a change in your relationship. You start to see that being a good friend doesn't have to be limited to moments where you get along. You can also disagree, work through it and be stronger than you were before.

5. Cancer

Cancer, you are at this place in time when you can take action on what you love, and it may mean letting go of travel plans that are part of your holiday or summer routine. You may feel some dread about traveling to a place away from home this year.

The trip may not fit in with your budget. You may be concerned that the timing isn't right for various reasons. You decide that you need to forgo and try something new. Tough decisions are best managed when the timing is right, and during the Sun trine Saturn transit, you've got a green light, which means go.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.