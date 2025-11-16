Hard Times Come To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs After November 17, 2025

After November 17, 2025, hard times come to an end for three zodiac signs. Mercury's alignment with Pluto brings us extraordinarily deep insight, mental clarity, and the ability to resolve challenges that have been here for too long. We are over it and we want change now!

This is a day when obstacles lose their power, and understanding brings relief. On Monday, we know for sure that we are not here to continuously manage the impossible. We now feel willing and ready to change things without anyone else to tell us what to do.

For three zodiac signs in particular, this Mercury-Pluto alignment signals an end to struggle. We are now fully equipped with clarity, focus, and the confidence to turn difficulty into progress. Relief and resolution are finally within reach.

1. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Mercury's alignment with Pluto sharpens your mind and brings solutions to problems that have weighed on you for far longer than you would like to admit. You see what others miss, Virgo, and that insight allows you to move past obstacles with speed.

On Monday, November 17, an issue that has persisted and drained you will suddenly unravel, leaving you feeling free and unbothered. Finally! A simple adjustment will dissolve tension and bring you relief. Sometimes, it really is that easy, Virgo.

This Mercury-Pluto transit marks a turning point for you. Hardships lose their grip on you because you are now seeing the situation with honesty and precision. Your clarity becomes your greatest tool for freedom, Virgo. Use it!

2. Libra

Design: YourTango

Mercury’s alignment with Pluto gives you the ability to navigate difficult conversations or decisions with authority and insight. You've got your head screwed on tight, dear Libra, and you make all of your decisions with intelligence and balance.

On November 17, a breakthrough will come from a discussion or a revelation that changes your approach altogether. Obstacles start to feel temporary, and your path forward becomes clearer. Trust yourself, Libra. You know just what to do.

This is the energy of release, or, rather, the release of energy. On Monday, you will finally close chapters that have felt heavy, knowing that understanding has replaced uncertainty. Relief is at hand, Libra.

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Mercury's alignment with Pluto brings you the kind of intuitive insight that helps you clear up any lingering, unwanted issues. The fog lifts, sweet Pisces, and on this day, you will finally see the practical steps necessary to move forward.

All of that complicated thinking finally has a chance to move along and out of your life, Pisces. What a relief! On Monday, November 17, this Mercury-Pluto alignment ends hardship by replacing confusion with strategy. This means you've got a plan.

Sometimes, that's all it takes with you, Pisces. Knowing you've got a plan and following up on it turns things around entirely. You feel inspired now and ready to forge onward. The struggles and hardships belong to the past, and that's not where you live. Not anymore!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.