5 Zodiac Signs Experience Very Good Horoscopes On November 14, 2025

Five zodiac signs experience very good horoscopes on November 14, 2025. On Friday, Venus is in Scorpio, where she's intense, hard at work, and focused primarily on hidden things. In Scorpio, Venus, the planet of love, is less about balance and relationships and more about herself.

We can all learn a thing or two from Venus in Scorpio's self-indulgent energy. Self-care isn't selfish at all. It's empowering and part of a healthy, whole life. Venus in Scorpio on Friday translates into you entering a time where self-reflection is productive. You learn to become more comfortable with your darker traits. In fact, you may see how they are helpful for personal growth, your relationships and self-reflection. Let's see how this gives five astrological signs very good horoscopes on Friday.

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Aries, you will have a perfect horoscope on Friday because intimacy in your relationships grows stronger than ever before. You don't mind keeping things superficial for a short period, especially when you are first getting to know someone better. However, there comes a point in a relationship where you want to dive deeper.

You want to learn things about your partner that make you feel valued and meaningful to them. You express your wants, and your feelings are reciprocated. Showing vulnerability works, and instead of feeling left out in the cold, you're enveloped in emotional warmth.

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Virgo, you will have a very good horoscope on November 14, because you discover a secret that opens a door to a coveted opportunity. Sometimes, what you need isn't immediately apparent. You have to dig for it, and even then, there are days when you can't find what you're looking for.

Today, you arrive at a place where you are in the right place at the right time. Someone discloses information, and you hear what they are saying because you can read between the lines. One tidbit of data takes you down a new path, and that leads to another. You never know what you don't know until it's revealed to you. Today is the day when that happens.

3. Libra

Design: YourTango

Libra, on November 14, you will find a way to secure your finances that you had not seen in the past. Getting more money is a matter of adding significant value to a company, a person, or whatever it is you're involved in.

You realize that you have to compete at a very high level. So, you dig deep into your current offers and find what else you can do that makes you irreplaceable. Economically, things can feel scary, but you find a way to create stability and security for yourself. You know what others need and how you are uniquely positioned to provide it. Super powerful!

4. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Taurus, you will have a very good horoscope on November 14, because a relationship improves. Venus rules you, so when she's in Scorpio and not acting like herself, you have to work harder than usual to make your partnerships run smoothly. Incredibly, a little more effort goes a long way. You begin to see results you had not seen in the past.

Venus makes you crave intimacy and closeness when you may have previously put it in the backseat. Now, you can prioritize time with your partner, and the instant change it brings creates a lovely shift in your relationship's energy.

5. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Pisces, you will have a very good horoscope on November 14 because travel opportunities open up for you that you thought would not be available. Travel details can be super complicated, and you felt overwhelmed in the past about making plans. But Venus in Scorpio helps you to uncover deals. It gives you the ability to find what you need.

You like it when plans flow effortlessly, and it doesn't matter if you're going across or around the world. The time and dates that you wanted aren't hard to get. You get to talk to the right people, and everything seems to be on the right page. Life is good, and you'll soon have a trip to look forward to.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.