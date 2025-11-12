5 Zodiac Signs With The Very Best Horoscopes On November 13, 2025

Five zodiac signs are having the best horoscopes on November 13, 2025. A quiet and contemplative moment is on the horizon as the South Node meets with the Moon in earthy and resilient Virgo.

The South Node is a special point that marks karmic moments, and since the Moon is the symbol of the past, today is about closure, healing and self-awareness. Past behaviors become clear, allowing you to address them.

The time has come for a karmic reset. Comfort zones start to feel restrictive. Painful memories are no longer a threat; instead, they illuminate the path toward growth. For five astrological signs, Thursday brings a sweet goodbye that's both bitter and sweet. The life you have lived has run its course, and now it's time to outgrow this part of your life's story and write a new chapter.

1. Virgo

Virgo, all the times you told yourself that being perfect would be how to succeed in life no longer hold weight. You feel like it's good to be your imperfect self. People (likely a Pisces) will feel honored that you are willing to demonstrate vulnerability. Today's best for you because you see yourself as you are meant to be viewed: a healer.

Your human nature is what connects you to the world in a way that's both inspiring and miraculous. You know how the universe meets you where you are and steps in to fill in the gaps of a situation that's too much for you to handle alone. You release the need to have it all together. Your mind and heart reprogram so that the rigidity of having your day outlined just right is no more, and it's really one of the best things you could have done for yourself on Thursday.

2. Cancer

Cancer, since the Moon is your ruler, today's energy will feel personal to you because you have a chance to shed old habits and thoughts that have held you back for too long. Today is best for you because you find your place in the world.

Your family means so much to you, so when something goes wrong, you often blame yourself. You believed that you could make something better, 'if only', but when that moment doesn't come, you hold the pain of sorrow in your heart.

So, when your planet connects with the South Node, a merger forms, allowing you to detach from what you can't change. You realize some situations are not for you to manage. The universe is overseeing everyone. The knowledge of letting go gives you pleasure — you feel like you are born again!

3. Pisces

Pisces, Virgo's energy on Thursday reminds you of who you are. You aren't a victim of circumstance, even though you have believed yourself to be when life didn't work out how you planned.

You may get caught up in the wave of emotional energy, since the Moon is in a fellow water sign. However, you will also have a sense of inner emotional groundedness because of the earthy stability of Virgo. Today is best for you because you are no longer bound to pain that withholds joy. You are ready for an emotional release that is both healing and final. Today may involve cathartic tears, but it's healing for all the right reasons.

4. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, on November 13, outdated beliefs will be replaced with new theories and perceptions of how life is meant to work. There's a new age dawning, and you want to be a living, breathing part of it. You perceive a world that's peaceful and full of life and hope, and you realize that despite all you do each day to stay in the know, there are things that you have to unlearn. You're ready to do that, and the Moon conjunct South Node transit can help.

What makes today the best is that you speak up for what you know to be true. You may hear something or have a debateful conversation with a Gemini, and in that moment, you see what thoughts or feelings have stopped you from being spiritually mature for the future. Today can come with strife, but challenges are perfect opportunities for closure and growth.

5. Gemini

Gemini, you will have the very best horoscope on November 13 when your home life improves during the Moon conjunct the South Node in Virgo. You know that family is important, but there comes a time when you have to choose yourself. Your home life can be a mastermind of ideas, beliefs and information from the world, that you disagree with. Yet, for the sake of peace, you adopt and conform to.

But today lets you see why being so easygoing can hurt you in the long run. You become removed from authenticity and inner truth. Today's the best because you detox your mind from negative thinking, and you replace it with good news and positive thoughts. A Sagittarius may be part of how you retrain your mind. Your intuition softens and communication improves because it broadens. Life is good!

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.