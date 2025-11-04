5 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Wednesday, November 5

Five zodiac signs are having the best horoscopes on Wednesday, November 5, 2025. The time has arrived when Venus, the planet of love and beauty, completes its final day in Libra.

Venus brings out the best in a person, revealing where tenderness can replace pride. It takes time for discoveries to be made, and there was an entire month for the planet that rules Taurus and Libra to bring harmony into focus. But Venus will enter Scorpio tomorrow, where her light takes a deep dive into the subconscious realm. Today, she leaves a heartfelt gift that can be felt in the heart. Now, let's see why life feels great again for these five astrological signs.

1. Libra

Libra, you have one of the best horoscopes on Wednesday, November 5 because you discover something good about yourself that you need to know. You are a highly perceptive person and you know yourself really well. Reflect on the day and consider what went well and what didn't.

You generally feel satisfied but understand that there is always room for growth. So, on the last day of Venus in your sign, you make a self-discovery. You see where you've been hard on yourself. Your attitude starts to soften as you embrace your humanity and accept yourself for who you are.

2. Aries

Aries, you will have a great horoscope on November 5 because you finally experience a beautiful improvement in your relationship. You have been seeking a breakthrough in a partnership you've been working to heal. It took until the last day of Venus in Libra for you to discover that there is hope and that your efforts weren't for nothing.

Venus has a peculiar way of revealing the good in situations and people. Pride seems to soften, and what remains is a budding closeness. You feel like you have found your person (again) and rediscovered why it's better to work through problems than to run from them.

3. Gemini

Gemini, you will have the best horoscope on Wednesday, November 5 because romance will enter your life when you least expect it to. Love is a funny thing. It can break through the walls of a sealed-up heart when you aren't expecting it to. You may have been hurt in the past, but all of a sudden, things start to change.

You meet someone who feels like a kindred spirit. You sense that they feel the same way about you, too. Communication flows easily. There are only green flags flying. You may notice that this month could bring a turning point, and it feels like a positive development.

4. Aquarius

Aquarius, you will have the best horoscope on Wednesday, November 5, because you will see your friendships improve. You love people, and you are the type of person who doesn't like for anyone to suffer. You try to put a smile on people's faces whenever you can. You have a quick wit and a contagious sense of humor. Your aura shines! When you're around, people like you, and your presence exudes feel-good energy.

Today, you make the world a better place for a person who feels alone. You might not hear about it right now. Yet, someone who has been struggling quietly will feel a glimmer of hope in their heart. They sense your love through warmth and humor. Trust that the universe sends people to you when you need them, and you to them, when you're the light that they need to see.

5. Virgo

Virgo, you will have the best horoscope on Wednesday, November 5, because your finances will improve. You are a frugal person who dislikes wasting resources. So lately, you've been extra careful and pinched your pennies. You think ahead and do what makes the most sense for the long-term. You're not trying to build a life of experiences, but instead, you want stability.

So when Libra hits a high note before exiting Libra, the sign that it rules, your financial house lights up most wonderfully. You get a return on your investment. You discover a blessing comes to you from all the days you sacrificed your wants for the sake of a better future.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.