3 Zodiac Signs Experience Hope They Haven't Felt In A While Starting On November 26

On November 26, 2025, three zodiac signs experience hope they haven't felt in a while. Venus trine Saturn brings us a steady, stabilizing energy that helps us be patient, remain diligent, and make responsible choices. We feel hopeful during this alignment, and this builds the foundation for all we do here on out.

We're starting to close up the year, and the one thing we want nothing to do with is negativity. Enough already! Haven't we seen enough of it this year? We have, we all agree.

For three zodiac signs, this is when optimism turns into real progress. We trust in our own selves. We know that if we want to keep hope alive, then we have to be the living embodiment of hope itself. It's a worthy pursuit, for sure.

1. Cancer

During Venus trine Saturn, long-term projects will finally start to take some serious shape. You feel hopeful now, as if everything you've been through has not been in vain.

This newly discovered hope has you planning for the future. It's November 26, and you want to end the year with a bang. Nothing can possibly take you down at this point, Cancer, as your self-belief is through the roof.

That's the attitude we all want, as it's the only one that results in true success. You've got what it takes, and you know it. This day marks the beginning of a very long stretch of hope and self-belief. You are on your way now, Cancer!

2. Leo

The transit of Venus trine Saturn allows you to see the rewards of your dedication and effort in a very real way. What you poured your heart into is now manifesting as success. It's working out after all, Leo, and you feel great about it.

November 26 shows you that it was a good idea to stick with what you believe in, rather than make some kind of defeatist, impulsive move to call the whole thing off. You stayed with it, and now, bingo! You've won.

In your personal and professional life, the improvements are not just temporary. You are entering a phase of reliability and trustworthiness, Leo. Hope is now a lived experience rather than a distant promise. You've got this!

3. Virgo

You'll notice on this day, Virgo, that Venus trine Saturn brings you the satisfaction of seeing your careful, detailed effort pay off. Projects you've been heavily involved in are now producing positive, sustainable results, and this is wildly pleasing to you.

On November 26, despite your own tendency to doubt just about everything, you will feel the kind of optimism that only results in hope and happiness. Go with it, Virgo. That Saturn energy will ensure that the hope is realistic, not a fairy tale.

You are entering a new era of steady, dependable optimism. Hope is alive and well in your universe, and everything you want to achieve is now within your grasp. Here's to the end of the year!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.