These 5 Zodiac Signs Have Really Good Horoscopes On Sunday, November 2

Four zodiac signs will have really good horoscopes on November 2, 2025. Tension builds on Sunday when two beautiful planets associated with luck and beauty, Venus and Jupiter, form a square. This energy results in problems related to material desires and spiritual longings.

Sunday's clash of power forces you to question what you value and why. Problems at the start of the day don't sound like the makings of a great forecast, but don't be misled; it's actually incredibly fortunate. When a problem arises, it's easier to address it and move forward. When it's hidden, you might deal with the situation unknowingly for years and never know why.

Divine intervention often arrives first in the form of discomfort, awakening your urge for change. The universe lovingly brings things up for healing, and that is what happens for the five astrological signs with really good horoscopes on Sunday.

1. Libra

Libra, your zodiac sign will have a really good horoscope on November 2. But first, before you get to have all you want from the day, you may need to address a work-related problem.

You know you have what it takes to be very successful at whatever you set your mind to do. So it can be frustrating when people or situations get in the way of your productivity. You won't achieve the mental focus you need until you address the problem directly. Challenging issues don't come naturally to your sensitive demeanor, but you'll persevere since the only way around them is through.

Today's good horoscope comes with two blessings: the first is that you find a source of hidden strength you knew existed, and the second is that you set the tone for the entire day. You're in the driver's seat, and that feels great to you!

2. Taurus

Taurus, your zodiac sign will have a really good horoscope on November 2, but first, you may have to address a problem related to your daily habits and communication style.

You are an energy giver. You're a powerful force of nature, and when you dig in your heels and commit to a cause, you take it so seriously it hurts you at times. You forget to eat your meal. Your coffee gets cold. You sit and refuse to walk until you've made one more phone call or done another task.

A growth mindset can lead to high productivity, but it can also be detrimental to your health. Today, you realize that you have to flip the narrative and put first things first. Health first, work second. You communicate what you need, and sometimes that means more time and protecting it. You may not enjoy admitting that you can accomplish things quickly, but time is a valuable resource; today, it becomes your asset.

3. Pisces

Pisces, your zodiac sign will have a really good horoscope on November 2, but first, you may have to address a problem related to power dynamics that affect your love life and creative expression.

You are a receiver, so when you let people in your sphere of influence, they impact you down to your soul. You typically don't say anything at all. You keep everything to yourself.

Today is different, because you decide you have to do something. You should protect your energy and not allow it to be depleted to the point where you can't think or create what you need to accomplish. You ask for resources others have, and you open up with emotional intimacy, which empowers you and turns what could have been another unproductive day into a highly good one.

4. Cancer

Cancer, your zodiac sign will have a really good horoscope on November 2, but first, you may have to address a problem related to your home and family. You are the zodiac sign that rules the home, so when it's not going as well as you'd like it to, it hurts your heart and breaks your spirit. You need to feel secure and safe; you need to know that others do too.

Today, work on yourself because you realize that to have an improved home life, you need to be well. It's your energy that's being hindered, and that is what you can control. You start to feel confident, and that translates into empowerment, making what could have been a disruptive day a highly influential one.

5. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, your zodiac sign will have a really good horoscope on November 2, but first, you may have to address a problem related to how you attach yourself to people. You are big on freedom, but there's a part of you that longs for community and to be part of something greater than yourself. Genuine desire can leave you open and vulnerable to people who take advantage of your inner longing — past relationships where you've been hurt come to mind.

You begin to realize you have a few grudges you need to release and move on from. Sunday helps you heal and forgive. You let go! Letting go has a profoundly impactful effect on your psyche. You experience a profound sense of lightness that reaches down to a soul level, opening you up to healthier interactions with others.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.