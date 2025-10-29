5 Zodiac Signs Have Really Good Horoscopes On Thursday, October 30

Five zodiac signs will have really good horoscopes starting on October 30, 2025. There's a power play going on between Mercury and Pluto retrograde on Thursday. Mercury's shadow began on the 21st, and now it's speaking to Pluto, the planet that forces change.

Pluto emphasizes psychological change, and it's going for the gusto when it opposes Mercury. That's what retrograde season is all about — inside work. Shadow work is hard. It demands that you dig into your heart, your soul, and your mind to excavate pain points and heal them. Mercury in Scorpio is about digging deep into the hidden and bringing it to the light.

Despite all this intense energy, five astrological signs find that October 30 is the time to thrive. They love a chance to dig into the depths of things. This is their jam and what they hope others do at all times. So, the harshness of the universe is their soft place to land. There's a sense of receptiveness that lasts all day long, and it's good.

Here's what this means for these five zodiac signs who enjoy when Pluto pushes on Mercury to do what needs to get done.

1. Gemini

Gemini, you'll have a really good horoscope on October 30, because you will want to change how you live your life for the better. It takes a lot of courage to admit when you are wrong. You don't mind saying that you were misinformed, but you prefer to dig into the facts to be sure that is true.

So, when Mercury is opposite Pluto, it helps you to see beyond the superficiality of a problem. You see beyond yourself. You start to realize that how you did a usual thing could be improved. And, you may hear from someone you care about the typical, "I told you so!" They may have, and you may not have listened. But today's a new day, and you own what's going on in your life right now.

Owning it allows you to see it and change it. Timing is everything, and however you found a way, it's a really good thing!

2. Virgo

Virgo, you'll have a really good horoscope on October 30, because you will see that there are new ways for you to connect with others, and it doesn't have to include online or texting. You love the idea of real-life interaction, but you've become super accustomed to the time-saving of a text message. You want to move beyond the scroll, and today you can ponder where to start.

At first, thinking about who you will want to spend time with startles you. You realize that your genuine interest is relatively small compared to who you speak to online. You want to be picky. You need to be choosy about who you let into your trust circle. You realize you've cast the net too wide.

With Mercury opposite Pluto, you want to be around people who make you feel good. You reach out to start the process of becoming a more socially connected person with relationships that go beyond the page.

3. Aquarius

Aquarius, you'll have a really good horoscope on October 30, because you will discover a new talent that you possess that improves your career. You always knew you had more to bring to the professional table, yet when you asked yourself what that was, a part of you felt stumped.

But during Mercury opposite Pluto, you start to feel more comfortable with various scenarios. You may even experiment at work to see which one makes you feel good and which is well-received by others.

It's a crap shoot at first, but you'll soon make a discovery that shines light on what makes you shine. It's a great day for you because you're now intrigued.

4. Pisces

Pisces, you'll have a really good horoscope on October 30, when you'll be receiving news of travel or gain insight you need to know. It's a great big world out there, but Pluto helps you to realize not all is as it seems. You start to understand what needs to end: playing life small. You are ready to expand your horizons, and that growth begins with you.

You can look inside your heart and mind to find what intrigues you and piques your curiosity. You can start reading or listening to podcasts instead of mindlessly scrolling through your social media feed. You begin to detach from activities that keep you on the couch and look for new ways to engage with the world.

5. Leo

Leo, you'll have a really good horoscope on October 30, because you will hear something good that changes at home, and it brings you closer to someone you care about deeply. You are the type of zodiac sign who loves deeply. When you feel passionate about a relationship, you want to express your feelings while also maintaining confidentiality.

You want to foster a sense of security so people think they can relax without worrying. So, when Mercury is opposite Pluto, you realize if anything is going to change, it will have to start with you. There is only one person you control, and that's yourself. Taking responsibility brings renewed life into your world and an increased sense of hope.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.