4 Zodiac Signs Attract Powerful Abundance & Luck Starting On October 30, 2025

Four zodiac signs attract abundance and luck starting on October 30, 2025. The Moon will be in the zodiac sign of Aquarius for one more full day. We don't talk enough about the power of a Moon in an air sign like Aquarius. Aquarius is unique, and it's the astrological sign that rules innovation and humanity. Since the Moon takes on the traits of the sign it's in, you are given a gift on Thursday: A genuine opportunity to enter the ether of the universe and capture something magnetic.

Aquarius rules both the higher and the lower mind. So you get a double-whammy of goodness: intellectual prowess and intuition. You can quickly vet what will work and what won't. You spare yourself from wasting time. You don't have to ponder too long and wonder if what you thought is good enough to work. Your gut will know.

One habit of individuals who attract abundance and luck is knowing when to say no. You won't want to take advantage of every opportunity. Some of them are tests for you to reject so they can go on to someone else while you wait for what aligns with your fate.

On Thursday, four astrological signs with sharp clarity from the Aquarius Moon attract powerful abundance and luck.

1. Virgo

Virgo, you'll attract abundance and luck on October 30 in a way that benefits your overall well-being. While the Moon is in Aquarius, you'll sense what you need to do for your mental health. You'll inherently know which habits need to retire so your life is the way you want it to be.

There are moments when life isn't precisely as point-blank as you'd like it. You are chugging along, thinking that everything you do is relative. You can handle the good with the bad without a problem. But then you realize there are still consequences to living life in moderation when misapplied. Sometimes, what you perceive as the middle ground is still an overextension for you.

You have to come to the center and regroup. That will be the moment when you start to feel better. You begin to notice an immediate difference in your health. You put away habits that you felt meh about and focus on the ones you know you enjoy and want to keep doing. Abundance comes to you in the form of good vibes, and luck arrives because you realize you dodged a problem before it manifested later.

2. Scorpio

Scorpio, you'll attract abundance and luck on October 30 in your home life. Not everyone views home in the same way. Some people envision a place where they can live all by themselves, and others want a residence full of noise and people.

You may prefer to live and let live, allowing individuals to decide what they want for themselves. Overall, though, your idea of home is unique, and you will have a chance to attract the vibe you want in your life. You will be able to do something that isn't easy for you to do — detach and release control.

You won't just let go of control, but you will feel free and enjoy the sense of space and privacy that letting go affords. You see, when you stop wanting to define how things go, it enables you to do something you do better than anyone else — fly under the radar.

The approach you take today toward living with others is coexisting, and gives you back your time. You feel like you have an abundance of options, and you realize that this change is something worth practicing, which is why you feel lucky.

3. Aries

Aries, you'll attract abundance and luck on October 30 in your friendship circle. You love getting to know people and learning about others. You are a friendly soul with a knack for getting to know people quickly. You can figure out what a person's needs or wants are within a few seconds of a conversation.

You exude a contagious warmth that makes others feel like they have known you for much longer than you really have. Being personable makes you more influential, and others are more willing to help you. You start to build robust networks that give you opportunities to help others. You see where you can delegate or give advice. You feel fortunate, and the future looks incredibly abundant.

4. Gemini

Gemini, you'll attract abundance and luck on October 30 when adventuring. It's good to go out in the world and explore. You want to check out happenings in your community. You want to get to know people and places and learn what you can. Exploring tantalizes your mind and gives you a new perspective. The more you venture, the greater your awareness becomes.

You realize that your life has been lived small for far too long. You want to live bigger. The broader your experiences, the deeper your personality becomes. You start to see that your life is meant to be experienced. This is what opens the door to your abundance, and when you walk through, you realize how lucky you can be if you make an effort to show up.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.