Life Finally Starts Getting Better For 3 Zodiac Signs After November 20, 2025

After November 20, 2025, life finally starts getting better for three zodiac signs. When the Sun conjuncts Mercury, we get clarity, insight, and improved communication. We feel smart, on top of our game, and even a bit clever during this powerful solar transit.

These astrological signs get to experience how the right connections turn into the perfect opportunities. On November 20, all the pieces seem to fit effortlessly into place. Thursday is a promising new day, and the good fortune that arrives will continue on throughout the week, perhaps even until the end of the year.

It's time to take advantage of the odds, as they really are in our favor. The smart move here is to go with it and trust that we're doing the right thing by ourselves.

1. Gemini

November 20 is no ordinary day for you, Gemini, as the Sun's conjunction with Mercury helps you attract an opportunity that you didn't think was even possible. And yet, here it is, and you are ready.

This is a time to seize those possibilities with confidence and poise. Your insight and clever thinking are your tools for progress, Gemini, and they help you attract exactly what you need. Be proactive and speak your mind. This is not the time to go shy or to worry about how others will react to you. Don't anticipate rejection. Allow in success and acceptance. It's definitely your day.

2. Leo

Pay close attention to the conversations you have on November 20, Leo, because someone is going to say something to you that will ring a bell and set you free. Words have the power to do that, especially when Sun conjunct Mercury is in the sky.

Because you've got the charm to carry it off, you'll see that something you've wanted now opens up to you. It's as if the fates have decided that you are, indeed, the right person for the job. This is your moment to get up there and show them all what you can do, Leo. Step forward with confidence, knowing that this is the move that can and will lead to more amazing outcomes.

3. Pisces

There's a very good chance you had no big expectations for November 20, Pisces. Perhaps your big dream was set to launch later on in the month. But Pisces, get ready, because the universe has a big surprise in store for you.

First of all, it's all positive. Second of all, when Sun conjunct Mercury is in the sky, it means that the majority of that positive energy is drummed up through communication and intuition. Trust your gut on this one, Pisces. It's leading you straight to the top.

What you had in mind is getting a jump start, so it's a good thing you're already prepared for the success that's coming. Just let it happen, and support it with belief. You are well on your way to major success!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.