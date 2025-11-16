3 Zodiac Signs Enter A Season Of Prosperity Starting On November 17, 2025

On November 17, 2025, three zodiac signs enter a season of prosperity. Sun trine Saturn is the mark of lasting success and the result of consistent effort and self-respect. This transit rewards maturity and determination, giving stability to what we once felt uncertain about.

This Sun-Saturn alignment doesn’t promise overnight miracles, but it does help us grow a backbone so that we can forge on. On Monday, purpose meets patience, and the universe responds with the kind of results we want to see.

For three zodiac signs, this is the beginning of a prosperous phase. We earned the opportunity to blossom. We made this happen, and we should be proud of ourselves.

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

The transit Sun trine Saturn anchors your ambitions in reality, dear Taurus. Now, you see the light, and you can tell that nothing you did was in vain. You’ve worked hard, and this is when you start seeing measurable returns. Finally!

Financial stability and long-term opportunity grow from your previous persistence. On Monday, November 17, something shifts in you, and it helps you understand that you did the right thing. You put your mind and energy towards the right ventures, Taurus.

Your reward is the peace of knowing your foundation is solid. Prosperity flows not from chance, but from your calm, reliable effort. Stay consistent and trust what you’ve built. You did a good thing, now keep it up, Taurus.

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

This day's transit, Sun trine Saturn, gives your goals structure and substance, dearest Leo. You’re taking yourself seriously, and the universe is responding in kind. Good to know! Professional recognition or a reputation boost will mark this period of prosperity.

On Monday, November 17, you will receive validation in the form of respect coming toward you at a brisk clip. It's nice to be respected, Leo, especially when you know you deserve it. And you do! Saturn’s energy solidifies what’s real and clears away what isn’t.

This is your time to fortify your empire, Leo. The progress you make now has the ability to last, which means you must stay on and maintain what you've built. Easy peasy!

3. Virgo

Design: YourTango

The mighty transit, Sun trine Saturn, strengthens your ability to organize, refine, and secure your future, sweet Virgo. Prosperity, on this day, shows up for you in quiet, practical ways. You'll feel stable, reliable, and confident in the idea that your efforts are paying off.

On Monday, November 17, a professional or financial milestone will show that your strategy is working. Not to mention that it's pretty thrilling to watch your efforts pay off in real time. The universe is rewarding you for your responsibility and discipline, Virgo.

This Sun-Saturn alignment marks the transition from uncertainty to control. Keep doing what works, Virgo. As they say, if it ain't broke, don't fix it. This phase is about steady achievement, and with your drive, you're certain to meet your goals. Keep it going, you've got this!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.