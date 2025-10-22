4 Zodiac Signs Attract Major Abundance & Luck On Thursday, October 23

Four zodiac signs are attracting major abundance and luck on October 23, 2025. On Thursday, a stellium of planets Mars, Mercury and the Moon in Scorpio creates powerful energy. But what helps make today extra special is Lilith, the point in today's horoscope that symbolizes the parts of yourself that crave power and authentic experiences.

The new thought behind the Law of Attraction is that you must have an emotionally charged connection to your intention to manifest what you want in your life. Today's astrology forecast brings an opportunity to mingle feelings with logical and carnally focused intention. Now, let's explore what this means for four astrological signs attracting abundance and luck on Thursday.

1. Aries

Aries, a lot is going on in your life, lingering beneath the surface in your mind, heart and thoughts. What's changed in your horoscope on October 23 is that the stellium helps you to understand what you need to do and why. You have been trying to do everything on your own.

You have been very successful thus far, but your efforts sometimes fall short. That's because no person is meant to be an island. No one individual can accomplish big dreams by themselves. Success, the type you want to attain, requires a village, and you need to ask for their support, like it or not.

A stellium in Scorpio means you don't have to worry about being rejected or having your desires dismissed. Instead, dig into your heart and soul for the courage to be vulnerable. You will find the source of true inspiration through intellectual and emotional intimacy with people who love you, want to help you and see you for who you are.

2. Gemini

Gemini, you will attract major abundance and luck on October 23 through a balanced life. Balance is important because being grounded makes you feel ready and open to receive. You're too distracted to embrace a new life or future when you are upset. Abundance and luck alter the status quo; they expand it and make your current dream bigger, better and more incredible than you can fathom.

But, thanks to your ruling planet, Mercury, being supported by the emotional Moon, determined Mars and Lilith, you are free to breathe. You have the stability you need to explore your higher conscious mind. You can tap into your personal power and will it to do what you want. This type of confident energy is extremely attractive to the Law of Abundance. It says energetically that you believe there is enough to go around for yourself and others. It communicates the belief of a higher mind.

3. Scorpio

Scorpio, you will attract major abundance and luck because sometimes you find what you're looking for within yourself. You are empowered with the Sun and a stellium in your zodiac sign. The Sun helps you to become more visible to others. The stellium gives you a sense of who you are and need to be.

Knowing who you are is also very important. You will draw to yourself who you are because authenticity is a requirement for manifestation. You have to be truthful and in alignment with the energy around you. You won't know if you're in the wrong place if you're uncertain about yourself, and you won't know if you're in the right place without a strong sense of self.

So, today's task is to dig deep into your mind and understand your inner power.

4. Virgo

Virgo, you will attract major abundance and luck through your words. Words are vital to manifesting what you want in your life. Some people manifest what they want by writing a word or thought down. You may be one of those people who read and recite a mantra to get your mind open for what you hope will enter your life.

So, rather than say words that deter luck or push away what you are after, you'll speak life to the things you hope will grow. You won't know you're unhealthy or poor. You'll claim that you're rich and full of life! The words you speak will generate energy and power.

The stellium in Scorpio encourages you to let your mind and voice be reserved for the type of communication that confidently proclaims victory in your life.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.