4 Zodiac Signs Attract Major Abundance & Luck On Monday, October 20

Four zodiac signs attract significant abundance and luck on Monday, October 20, 2025. We have a busy day ahead with two very opposite planets connecting in the analytical sign of get-things-done Scorpio. Mercury will conjunct Mars at the 19th degree, a highly potent position for personal transformation and change.

What do you want to change? What will be on the cosmic menu? Mercury will provide the mental wherewithal to devise a compelling and achievable strategy. Mars will bring the drive and determination to see a matter through to the end.

Advertisement

When combined in an earth sign, there's emotional grounding, preventing overthinking from taking hold or talking a person out of their plan. There will be no feeling that there are many other things that need time and attention, significantly reducing procrastination.

Here are the four astrological signs that will figure out how to make the most use of today's commanding energy to attract abundance and luck into their lives.

1. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Virgo, your determined little zodiac sign gets a boost of powerful energy that helps you to attract major abundance and luck on October 20 in your community. You are in the right place and at the right time today. Your aura lights up in brilliant colors. You will feel like your mind is calmer, and you have mental clarity.

Today's perfect for creating your 1-year, 5-year and 10-year life plan focusing on the work you do that impacts others. When Mars and Mercury are in your sign, it produces signals that are mini sparks of genius and insightfulness. You can tap into this magnetic energy and use it to your advantage to attract the good fortune you want in your life, and the wealth of experiences you crave.

You are ready to make an impact, and the best way to start is to grow where you're planted.

Advertisement

2. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Gemini, starting on October 20, you can attract major abundance and luck through your most professional relationships, specifically mentors or leaders who help you to grow professionally and personally. Mentorship is a crucial component of lifelong success. When you place yourself in a position to learn from people who are where you want to be, your mind changes. You start to see the world with fresh eyes. The mindblocks that hold you back begin to diminish, and you see how your thinking held you back.

Cultivating solid mentorship and learning opportunities saves you time, which in turn attracts abundance. You don't have to make rookie mistakes. You have people who show you the ropes and help warn you against potential pitfalls. You are fortunate, and you feel lucky. There's strength in numbers, Gemini!

Advertisement

3. Aries

Design: YourTango

Aries, could this day get any better? You are in a powerfully poised position where you can attract major abundance and luck in your private life, specifically through how you invest your resources, from October 20 onwards. Health and wellness are forms of wealth, and you are a little powerhouse dynamo!

Advertisement

Today is the perfect time to make an important decision: take your wellness goals seriously and stop sleeping on yourself. You're ready to build a body and mind that is as powerful as your willful spirit. It's time to get creative. How can you incorporate more opportunities for fitness into your daily life? What tools do you have available that you can readily use right now?

Mercury conjunct Mars allows you to combine mental activities with mighty ones. You'll attract so much by building your activities up that over time, you'll feel mentally sharper and physically stronger. A physically strong body has the endurance to create luck; an astute person generates their own abundance.

Do Mercury and Mars type things. Take a power walk while listening to an audiobook or podcast. Do mini wall push-ups between trips to the coffee pot or restroom. The more you do that pushes you past the mental hump that holds you back from embracing fitness in your life, the greater you'll feel about your resolve and determination. Self-care is self-love.

Advertisement

4. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Scorpio, you're ready to take this day and make it yours, and lucky for you, you'll have plenty of support from the universe, friends, family and Mercury conjunct Mars in Scorpio. You'll attract abundance in personal life, but you will lean heavily on your social network, and you'll find luck among friends. Abundance can come in many forms, and the right types of friendships give you a sense of being wealthy.

Mercury and Mars help activate how much of an impact you can make on your social network today. If you need a friend or colleague to inspire you, then pick up the phone and make a call. A small pep talk from the right person can give you the grounding principles of your big why. An open and honest conversation can help you work through any anxiety you feel about not being good enough to get what you want accomplished.

Advertisement

You can get good advice or find out that a person you know is pretty intelligent when it comes to talking through ideas. Your social network can become a powerful tool for your personal transformation. The key is to use it.

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.