4 Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance & Luck On October 18, 2025

Four zodiac signs are attracting significant abundance and luck on October 18, 2025, due to the influence of two potent planets. A divine alignment forms in astrology today between the Sun, that planet that rules the day, and Jupiter, the planet that rules luck.

The Sun says where to focus your energy, while Jupiter tells you where your fortune can grow. Consider whatever happens on Saturday as a natural part of the growing pains that often precede transformation. Discomfort is a pathway to growth, and it means you are evolving. Birthing pangs, even in astrological terms, typically precede new life.

That's what happens when the Sun squares Jupiter on Saturday: Fate meets destiny and they create incredible tension, forcing four zodiac signs to make a decision that puts them on the path that they need to be. Life may not feel easy, nor the journey clear, but with a bit of help from the stars, abundance and luck find what they need to create magic.

1. Aries

Aries, you may experience tension between your partner and your family, or through a business partner or boss and coworkers on October 18. Sometimes it takes an argument or some problem to help resolve the underlying conflict. You can't heal what you don't know needs resolving. You can't perceive a situation if it never rises to the surface to be addressed.

Your significant other may be the person who brings up the situation, and this can cause a slight identity crisis for you. However, deciding that you will not allow a problem to be swept under the rug will be a game-changing moment for you. You'll find an abundance of love, support and peace; for this reason, you'll feel extremely lucky.

2. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, you will attract significant abundance and luck on October 18 in the form of admiration and praise. Today will be extra special for you because you get to pass on something that, for you, is a problem, but for someone else, turns out to be a big blessing. The Sun in your house of endings and hidden enemies will help you to see a situation that's ill-matched for your talents and energy.

But you'll recognize a friend or someone you work with as being the perfect match! You'll realize it's better to decline and let go of what you don't need in your life. But the beautiful part is that this will be what this person has been wishing for. The timing ends up being perfect! Where you could have felt like you let a person down, you see that you're a hero.

3. Pisces

Pisces, you attract significant abundance and luck on October 18 when you recognize a compatibility you had not envisioned in the past. You may realize that there's potential to receive resources or support from an intimate partner or a close friend whom you trust deeply. That friendship allows you to feel like you hit the jackpot of luck!

You don't have to search outside of your social network to get help. Instead, you can feel safe and secure sharing your thoughts and ideas with someone who has been thoroughly vetted over the years.

You may need to expose your vulnerabilities and concerns at first, which can be a challenging task if you're shy or reserved; however, the good fortune you need is waiting for you. Don't be afraid to seize the moment.

4. Leo

Leo, you attract significant abundance and luck on October 18 because you will speak life into something that you initially thought was dead and buried. A situation from your past that you felt was holding you back, and it's time to heal, but now that negative is going to turn into a positive.

You realize that there is a lesson in the pain and sorrow of your history. Your mind starts to connect the dots. You may not have wanted or chosen this particular journey. But it's a lucky one, and soon you'll find that it walks you straight toward a type of abundance you'd never thought you'd have.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.