4 Zodiac Signs Attract Major Abundance & Luck Starting On October 11

Four zodiac signs are attracting major abundance and luck on Saturday, October 11, 2025. The Moon finally breaks free from Uranus, the planet of chaos, while both are in the sign of Gemini. The mental reeling these four astrological signs may have felt yesterday will finally end, and clarity will finally return.

You can't attract abundance or luck when you lack clarity because you are uncertain about what to focus on the most. It's time to tune in to your emotions with the highest level of specificity and block out the outer noise that prevents you from perceiving what you need to know.

Advertisement

The following steps will roll out before your eyes, and you won't face uncertainty today. Clarity magnifies opportunities, while confusion clouds them. Let's explore what this means for several zodiac signs.

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Gemini, you will attract major abundance and luck on October 11, which will be very personal. You may have felt unsure about what direction to take your life. It's been confusing at times to reduce all your vast number of interests down to a single focal point. Uranus shook things up for you a bit earlier this week, and today, clarity reveals the most valuable option. You can laser in now with extreme focus.

Your life starts to make sense, and you can apply your energy without feeling distracted or splintered. The best things for you to do today involve creating a mission statement. Write down one thing that you want to accomplish. Create a plan! Wear red for power.

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Cancer, you will attract major abundance and luck on October 11, which will involve your past. You have to clear away negative energy. The past can be an inhibitor if you allow it to absorb all your attention or require your resources. If it's negative, then you'll feel icky, and that also sends the wrong signal to the universe. It says you're not ready, and you feel unlucky.

The powers that be aren't going to try to prove you wrong. It's up to you to work yourself up to a place where you comprehend the luck you receive when abundance comes through. You have to decide that what you want will come to you. Today, create a clear pathway for positive energy to flow into your life. Wear black to deter bad luck.

3. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Aquarius, you will attract major abundance and luck on October 11, which will involve love. It's one thing to long for love in private, but to say that you don't need it or are happy without it is quite another. You don't want to send a duplicitous message to the universe.

You may need to adjust your perspective on what romance can bring into your life. Do you want to have a relationship? Then, say that you do. If you're going to fall in love, why not admit that? You can attract what you want into your life, even if it's what you've not had in the past. To attract love and romance, wear pink to increase your good fortune.

4. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Pisces, you will attract major abundance and luck on October 11, particularly in your home and family life. Family helps you to draw into your life the things that you want to explore the most. When you feel loved and supported, your bravery increases, and you are more likely to take risks.

You will decide that it's OK to fail because you have people who have your back. Your security net isn't missing. Today, you will want to discuss your plans with your family to share what you have in mind. Ask for help. How can they show you support? Say so.

Advertisement

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.