5 Zodiac Signs Have The Very Best Horoscopes All Day On October 4, 2025

Five zodiac signs have the very best horoscopes all day on October 4, 2025. On Saturday, the Moon leaves the detached energy of Aquarius to enter the deeply spiritual sign of Pisces.

This is the moment we have been hoping for this week. This energy represents escapism mingled with imagination, allowing us to escape life's problems and enjoy time, loving life for its own sake, for the pleasure of it.

Saturday is a day made for watching movies that make you believe in the human spirit's will to survive. It's great to reconnect with old friends from the past and catch up as if no time has passed at all. When the Moon is in Pisces, it can feel as though time stands still and you are problem-free. It's a fantastic day to forgive, release troubles and dream about a beautiful, bright future. Forget about things that bother you and you'll have the energy to cope with what life gives that you dislike.

Let's see how this positively affects five astrological zodiac signs all day long.

1. Aries

Aries, you have the very best horoscope all day on October 4 because you forgive and forget the past. Forgiveness frees your energy to do what you know you're meant to do.

You've been stuck holding on to what once felt like failure. That failure prevented you from living a full life. You were concerned about what others would think of you. You let someone live rent-free in your head. You were gripped in the chest in such a way that your power was robbed from your life.

But on Saturday, with help from the Moon entering Pisces, something starts to change. You see that the only person who has held you back was your old self. You're ready to take a brave step toward a brighter future. Today's the best because you are stronger than you once believed, and now you're owning your greatness.

2. Taurus

Taurus, you have the very best horoscope all day on October 4 because you know who your friends are and which ones you can be goofy around.

You are always working and have no play, and even though you like that a lot because it works out financially, there comes a point when you need to cut loose as well. It's good to have someone you can drop your guard around. You need a person in your life who can help you laugh, smile and be like a little kid.

You find that person on Saturday and you get to enjoy their presence. You sense that the world is harmonious because you're happy and accepted. Your value isn't defined by what you can do or how well you perform. Your value lies in simply having fun and enjoying life for what it is.

You're enjoying life and thinking positively. Today is going to be the very best day!

3. Aquarius

Aquarius, you have the very best horoscope all day on October 4 because you find out how to add value to your own life in a fun way.

You are someone who loves being around people, but there are also times when you crave your own company. October 4 is one of those days, and you're going to embrace it. What makes this a day that is extraordinary for you is that you don't feel lonely. No, you feel at ease and at peace.

You have heard others say that they are their own best friend; today, you get to experience it. You can relax and let your soul be quiet. The stillness goes down to your spirit and mind, and you're hoping that today won't be the only day you get to do this in October. You want to be alone with your own company again — soon!

4. Capricorn

Capricorn, you have the very best horoscope all day on October 4 because your imagination gets stimulated and you have dreams that you want to pursue. You are like a magnet to positive energy on Saturday.

With the Moon entering Pisces, you can feel something stirring in your imagination, and the only way for it to work out for you is to put it on paper. You may start with a voice memo on your phone and later transcribe it. However, the key is to allow the universe to communicate with you and through you in ways you had not previously allowed.

Once you let your imagination open, it's as if your inner monologue speaks more with ideas that come to you in flashes. Your creativity isn't stifled. Now the muse has arrived, and you're ready to embrace it. It's a wonderfully powerful day of uplifting energy. And, Aquarius, you are here for it!

5. Leo

Leo, you'll have the very best horoscope all day on October 4 as you learn something about the universe and a secret you've needed to know gets revealed.

You don't mind secrets. In fact, you embrace the fact that everyone has them. Secrets are part of being human. If everyone knew everything, life would lack mystery and be dull. On Saturday, however, you get the thrill of discovery. You learn something about a situation or friend you suspected, but did not confirm until now.

This adventure is an exciting one for you to begin. You feel like there's more going on that will unfold today. You love being in the middle of the excitement. You're in the know, and it makes you feel super special. It's a really cool day, and you're only getting a glimpse of what may come to you the rest of the month.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.