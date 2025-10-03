Abundance & Luck Arrive For 4 Zodiac Signs On October 4, 2025

As the Moon enters Pisces on Saturday, October 4, abundance and luck arrive for four zodiac signs. The Moon, ruler of our emotions, helps us to sense positive energy flowing easily.

Whenever something good happens, doesn't it make you think about what else could be around the corner? That's what will happen once the Moon enters the watery landscape of dreamy Pisces. There's a sense that life is taking a turn for the better, and on Saturday, four astrological signs will feel that lift in the spirit. If you're one of them, your heart will send an S.O.S signal to the universe that compels something you want to come your way.

Hey, luck matters much more than you think when it comes to generating abundance. In fact, you may be surprised at how your luck aligns in such a way that you get so much of what you want. It can only be called massive wins — yes, the big kind of abundance. Let's find out what this means, per today's astrology forecast.

1. Pisces

Pisces, you will attract major abundance on October 4 through your personal life experiences. There's a funny thing happening in your zodiac sign right now, and the Moon emphasizes this energy. Two planets are partnered in your sign, Neptune and Saturn. Neptune brings dreams, and Saturn provides structure. With the Moon entering the picture, you will sense what you need to do energetically, and you will feel motivated to start moving forward today.

This awareness represents a significant leap for you, as it dispels doubt and plants a seed of fate. You can make clearer decisions about what you need more of in your life. You'll have an idea of what it will take for you to level up. Then you'll position your life in the right way so you can start taking those steps and moving forward.

You can use today to work on educational pursuits, such as checking out classes you want to take, or doing something simple at home, like going through your clothes and getting rid of old items while listing what you need to buy when you go shopping.

Today's the day to order your 2026 planner, whether digital or hard copy, and to fill in your schedule in advance. You are headed toward abundance and luck. You won't wait for it to happen. You're co-creating.

2. Virgo

Virgo, you will attract major abundance on October 4 through your relationships. You love the idea of love, but you're finicky. You don't ever want to settle for less than you deserve. You give more than most people tend to do. You know that, and you are holding firm to find a partner who will return energy for energy.

So, today, when you start to think about the relationship you want — either the one you're already in or the one you will be in one day, it's time to pull paper out and make a list. You want to include all the details.

Writing down your wishes becomes like spell work, and you're ready to manifest in a big way. Today's the day you'll create magic, and that means abundance and luck are orchestrated by your wishes! This is your time, Virgo!

3. Gemini

Gemini, you will attract major abundance on October 4 through your career and professional pursuits. You're a go-getter, but sometimes you have substituted creativity and freedom for dollars and responsibility. Today, however, you realize that you want to make it big.

You've experienced too many losses as a result of not having the cash you know makes the world go around. So, instead of figuring out a budget or wishing life would be different, you put your foot down and decide to generate luck. The kind of luck you want won't come on a scratch-off lottery ticket. Well, maybe, but you're going for a long game.

You want to win luck and abundance through hard work. Perhaps you'll start a business or ask for what you want, even if it's hard (like a raise). You'll ask for things that you hadn't dreamed of asking for in the past, like advice or guidance. You want to create a life that leaves you happy, but also a bit wealthier than you've been in the past.

4. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, you will attract major abundance on October 4 through your family and mentors. You are someone who contributes so much wisdom to the lives of people you love. And, you realize that you are standing on the shoulders of giants, even though people often give you full credit for being a self-made successful person.

Giving other people credit today is the magical link between your luck and abundance. Sharing with people how much they mean to you and how their love and support have helped you grow as a person is special. You will witness that they work to push you ahead, either through advice, emotional support, or even financial help.

Today's abundance comes through the power of words, but you can't buy what you're getting. You are learning to value the intangible, and for that reason, you are very, very lucky today.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.