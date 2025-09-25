5 Zodiac Signs Have Very Good Horoscopes On September 26, 2025

Five zodiac signs will have very good horoscopes on September 26, 2025. Mars, the action-oriented planet of determination, is in Virgo, and when it hits what's called a critical degree, life comes to fever-pitch and there's nothing else that can be done until solutions are found.

On Friday, no one gets by while running from problems. Instead, one must run toward, and as a result, solutions get found for life's most pressing problems. That is part of what makes today's astrological forecast so special. When a problem gets resolved for each of these five astrological signs, a weight comes off the shoulders. Life feels lighter and the world shines like never before. There's a song that returns to the heart.

There's nothing better than to know you are on the winning side of a fight. And, when Mars in Virgo decides enough is enough, the sea of challenge parts and people walk across without their confidence intact. The universe is saying it's time to make a deal, and for the five zodiac signs that have very good horoscopes on September 26, the answer is yes!

1. Aries

Aries, you will have a very good horoscope on September 26 because you will solve a problem related to your health and daily routines. Not having a routine you can stick with has been a stress factor in your life. There's nothing worse than things standing in your way. You have people to see and places to go. You want to feel like the road is clear of any debris so you can rock and roll through your life.

So, when your ruling planet, Mars, is at degree 3 in Virgo, it's a wake-up call that reaches down to the depths of your soul. You feel the intensity of desire stirring in your heart to find solutions. You take your life a bit more seriously. You sit down and create a schedule that may need some tweaking in the future, but it provides clarity and structure, offering a clear direction. What's superfrivolous can go. You are ready to see it away and begone! You're not going to waste time with routines that don't work. Today's very good horoscope is about progress, and you're going forward.

2. Scorpio

Scorpio, you will have a very good horoscope on September 26, because you have friends in your life who won't let you down no matter what. When Mars is in Virgo, you feel the intense bond that forms between friends and coworkers who are loyal and committed to a cause and to each other. You figure out who your tribe members are, and it's super special to you.

This is a day when you know where you belong, and while that realization may not involve daily coffee chats or in-person meet-ups this week, just knowing is enough. You know who you can call. You have a strong sense of who will be there for you and even who won't be. Your circle of trust is air-tight, and life is so good.

3. Capricorn

Capricorn, you will have a very good horoscope on September 26 because you realize something you didn't before, and it's mind-blowingly good. You learn that you can't take things at face value. While you've always known this to be a fact, there have been moments when you wanted to believe the best in a person or cause.

So, in blind faith, you accepted a narrative. Today, however, you finally reach a point in your life where you're OK with being wrong. You're actually happy to find out that you had put your trust in something flawed.

You sensed that was the case in the past, but you caved into peer pressure and negated your intuitive leanings. You let the world push you to second-guess yourself; lo and behold, you were right all along. When you have a situation that is similar to this one, you recognize what to do in the future — hang in there despite the intense pressure to follow the crowd.

Today's misstep is a leveling up in the right direction. You may not be happy that you were misled in the past, but today's eye-opening realization helps you see the truth. Once you see it, you can't unsee it!

4. Virgo

Virgo, you will have a very good horoscope on September 26, because you are ready to take ownership of your actions and push yourself to do things you know need to be done all along. A part of you may feel slightly angry or even alarmed by the fact that you waited so long.

However, you know that you're human nature is a little bit funny at times. You are just like others who sometimes need time to figure things out. Today, you'll give yourself some grace and embrace the moment for what it is. You'll be happy to have what you need now. For you, that is all that will matter, and it's what makes today a very good horoscope day, indeed!

5. Pisces

Pisces, you will have a very good horoscope on September 26, and it's all because you find the right person to be by yourself through thick and thin. You may discover who your ride-or-die person is through an unexpected argument. You see each other at your worst, and through the process of forgiveness and healing, your bond grows stronger than ever before.

It's one thing to be with a person through good times. It's another thing to be with someone through hard times and stay together. This is what dreams are made of for love and relationships. You feel you have a partner who can love and care for you unconditionally, and fight fairly against. This is a great horoscope day for you, Pisces. It's all you've ever wanted: companionship and fidelity, all wrapped up in human form.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.