4 Zodiac Signs Attract Major Abundance & Luck On September 26, 2025

Four zodiac signs are attracting major abundance and luck on September 26, 2025. When the Moon enters Sagittarius on Friday, we get an increased sense of optimism about life and pretty much anything having to do with the subject of wealth.

Jupiter rules Sagittarius, and it's what astrologers call mutable. Being mutable means that it has the potential to adapt well to whatever circumstances it faces. Fortunately, that energy extends to you because the Moon is the ruler of your emotions. So, on Friday, you are more open-minded and less worried about changes that you didn't ask for, but have to deal with anyway. This detachment helps you attract abundance as the Sagittarius energy connects you with the growth-oriented luck of planet Jupiter.

Advertisement

You'll figure out what you need to change, including which angle gives your energy the greatest boon while being able to sense what area of your life can grow and how you might create or attract luck into your life. September 26 a powerfully abundant day for these lucky astrological signs.

1. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Sagittarius, you attract abundance and luck through actions you take that improve your personal life. Today, you have the Midas touch, and everything you do turns into gold. When the Moon is in your sign, you feel naturally lucky. That sense of natural confidence helps you identify where your opportunities lie and how to pursue them.

You're less prone to worry, so you won't hesitate to seize a moment when the timing is hot. What makes this the perfect day for acquiring abundance is that you are always searching for new ways to self-improve. There are numerous distractions constantly vying for your attention in the world.

However, today you can silence some of the unnecessary noise, making it easier for you to prioritize action. You can determine what works and what doesn't with greater clarity and precision. No mistakes are made today, and that's very lucky.

Advertisement

2. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Gemini, your abundance and luck comes through actions you take involving relationships. Whatever you decide to invest in, whether it's work or people, they flourish. You have this perfect way of giving without asking for much in return. You invest in your relationships by how well you listen and help others discover themselves through chats and intimate conversations.

Friday brings good fortune for you because you find power in this talent of yours. You see that what you have is intangible. Its influence. Some people only want wealth to have dollars in their pockets.

Advertisement

But when you can pick up the phone and connect two people to solve a problem, that is the type of luck and abundance you strive for. It's shareable and that is power! You feel like you are the luckiest one because you are influential. You persuade others effortlessly.

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Pisces, you attract abundance and luck through decisions you make that involve travel or higher learning. You don't like to feel boxed in when it comes to life. You want to experience the joys of culture and the stimulation of knowledge that only comes from deep thinkers who see the world as a magical place.

Friday, your mind opens, and you discover new things that expand your perspective on the world. Through this experience, you're able to unlock your imagination — an unlimited portal for ideas and creative suggestions. You see what can be, and that helps you to discover new areas you want to grow into.

Today may not put money in your pocket, but it opens the door to potential avenues of growth. This gives you the lucky boost you need to expand. An auspicious new development for you.

Advertisement

4. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Virgo, you attract abundance and luck through your home life and whatever it is that helps you to feel secure and supported by people you respect and hold in high regard. When you have the right people in your life giving you advice or just cheering you on, it makes your heart feel like you can accomplish anything. Life is hard all by itself, and it's double tough when you are lonely.

The astrology of September 26 gives you a strong sense of community and people who come into your life to fortify your confidence like a brick wall. With an unbreakable spirit, you can pursue your dreams and goals fearlessly. You're able to pick up the phone and make calls. You can reach out to people you need to speak to and seek solutions. You won't let a 'no' stop you from trying a different way to achieve success. Today, starting now, abundance and luck are yours!

Advertisement

Manifest your dream life in just 3 days! Join for our free Power of Manifestation online event from 9/23 - 9/25 and change your life from the comfort of your home!

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.