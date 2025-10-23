The Pain Of Loneliness Ends For 3 Zodiac Signs After October 24, 2025

After October 24, 2025, the pain of loneliness ends for three zodiac signs. This day brings us the transit of the Sun square Pluto, which may have us rehashing the past and thinking a little too hard about the things that have hurt us. We may feel as though our loneliness is performative now, as it no longer feels real to us.

What has felt distant or isolating is now shifting. We may question just how dedicated we are to the idea of loneliness. Are we really that lonely, and isn't there something we can do about it? For three zodiac signs, this is a day when isolation transforms into belonging. No, we're not alone, and yes, we can do something about it.

1. Leo

Design: YourTango

Sun square Pluto brings out your sense of independence, dear Leo, and we all know how strong that is. However, being on your own has its downside, and on this day, you'll decide that you're tired of being alone. You want to have some fun.

Connection in your word of the day. You may feel a pull toward a person or a group that rekindles a sense of belonging. On October 24, you are reminded that opening up does not weaken you.

You crave warmth and friendliness, and so you make the most of this day. This is a day where solitude gives way to meaningful connection, and honestly, it's great to be back on the block. Enjoy your spotlight, Leo.

2. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

The Sun square Pluto transit stirs up deep emotional currents for you, Scorpio. Loneliness that has lingered will dissolve when you face truths about your needs and allow yourself to be seen. This sounds heavier than it is.

On October 24, a connection that once seemed impossible now feels accessible, and it inspires you to shake off the loneliness and just go for it. You are rewarded for your willingness to share your authentic self.

This is a moment of emotional liberation, and it shows you that you're the one who gets to choose how you live your life. So, if you're tired of being lonely, do something about it. Makes sense, doesn't it?

3. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

You've been wondering whether or not you want to share your space, Capricorn. Yet, because you've taken your sweet time deciding, you've ended up feeling a little lonelier than you intended.

During Sun square Pluto, you will feel as if your boundaries are being tested. It seems you can't have it all, but you can have what you need if you state it clearly. You need your space, but not all the time.

On October 24, you'll want to reach out to that special person in your life to tell them that it's time. You're OK with sharing space, and that it's something you are willing to work on. And it is OK, Capricorn. You'll be fine. Just speak your truth, hear them out, and find a solution that you both feel good about. You don't need to be lonely anymore.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.