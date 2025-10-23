3 Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Good Fortune On October 24, 2025

On October 24, 2025, three zodiac signs attract luck and good fortune. Sun square Pluto is intense, but it also clears the way for breakthroughs. We know that something hasn't been working out for us, and now, we're ready to face it.

For three zodiac signs, Friday shows us that it's time to remake our lives. October 24 promises surprising shifts. The universe is showing us that transformation leads to unexpected rewards. This means that if we take it upon ourselves to start the transformative process, we will be rewarded with good fortune.

On Friday, resilience is key. Three zodiac signs realize it's time to make that brave change, and doing so helps them attract luck and good fortune.

1. Cancer

The transit Sun square Pluto comes into your life and changes things up in a way that feels both fortunate and surprising. You're about to remember something very important, sweet Cancer, and that is the fact that you are amazing. Yes!

On October 24, the universe rewards your strength and your vision, Cancer. All of this has to do with the idea that you finally feel your power, and it is good. During this solar transit, you may even receive recognition for your amazingness just at the moment you need it.

This is a day that proves that your patience and perseverance have value. Believing in yourself really is the magic that holds everything in your life together.

2. Libra

Design: YourTango

On Friday, Sun square Pluto points out the areas where you need to release control, dear Libra. While that may not be easy, it's something you know you need to do. Of course, once done, the world will be your oyster, as they say.

On October 24, unexpected support or opportunities may appear, reshaping a situation that once felt stuck. You don't like feeling stuck, Libra. You're a person who likes momentum and progress, and on Friday, you're in luck.

The universe is now rewarding your willingness to trust the process. This is a moment for you to embrace change rather than resist it, and to live in the present instead of dwelling on the past. The fortune you receive on Friday comes directly from your ability to adapt, and good for you for accepting it.

3. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

This solar transit, Sun square Pluto, acts as a challenge for you, dear Aquarius, but it's one you absolutely want to take on. A sudden change in perspective takes over and shows you how you can turn intensity into an advantage.

October 24 has you taking a chance on a radical opportunity that changes your circumstances for the better. The universe is working with you, but only if you trust in your own gut feelings. Good to know!

What feels sudden is actually the outcome of forces long in motion, now delivering results. This isn't random, either. It's the result of your hard work. And, the great part is that no matter how sudden things may seem, you're ready for them anyway. That's your power, Aquarius! Readiness.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.