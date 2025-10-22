3 Zodiac Signs Finally Feel Good About Their Lives Again After October 23, 2025

After October 23, 2025, three zodiac signs will finally feel good about their lives again. The Moon forms a conjunction with Mercury, bringing us a surge of confidence and truth-telling energy. This is the moment we reclaim our power and find our voice. Silence no longer feels like safety, and this lunar transit encourages us to express what we've been holding back.

On this day, the universe rewards honesty, especially the kind that comes from self-respect. Speaking our truth opens doors we didn’t even know were closed. The energy shifts, and for these three zodiac signs, this transit marks a personal turning point. We've lived with enough doubt and uncertainty. It is time to reclaim our authenticity, strength, and voice.

1. Taurus

The Moon's conjunction with Mercury in Scorpio wakes up your confidence, dear Taurus. While it's never been too far off, you now feel as though you are done pretending everything’s fine when it isn’t. You're over it!

Speaking your mind helps clear the emotional clutter that’s been weighing you down for a while now. On this day, October 23, you can expect a much-needed breakthrough in communication.

You will finally say what needs to be said, and that air clears beautifully. Phew! Life becomes better for you, and that did not happen by accident. You chose truth over denial, and now you feel like a superhero. Good for you, Taurus!

2. Gemini

The Moon forms a conjunction with Mercury in Scorpio and brings you back into alignment with your authentic self, dear Gemini. You have spent far too long censoring yourself to keep the peace, but on October 23, that ends. Good riddance! You’re ready to speak clearly and live honestly, and it feels so good.

You may find that the more you express yourself without fear, the more life opens up for you. It's true, Gemini. It's just the way things go. Opportunities flow, and relationships feel easier to deal with because they’re built on real understanding now.

This lunar transit reminds you that freedom begins with communication. You don’t need to be perfect. You just need to be true to yourself. Once you embrace authenticity and honest communication, everything will improve.

3. Pisces

The Moon's conjunction with Mercury in Scorpio helps you find strength in self-expression, sweet Pisces. You’re learning that sensitivity and truth can coexist, and that vulnerability doesn’t mean weakness. On this day, your words carry power and have great potential for healing.

In the past, you may have held back out of fear of confrontation or a desire to make others more comfortable. However, October 23 shows you that silence can hurt more than honesty. When you speak from the heart, you restore your own peace.

This is the moment your life begins to feel lighter and better, Pisces. By trusting yourself and your intuition, you invite better energy into your life. By setting healthier boundaries, you're able to create genuine connections. Good to know!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.