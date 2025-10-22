The Universe Is Testing These 3 Zodiac Signs On October 23, 2025

On October 23, 2025, the universe is testing three zodiac signs. When the Sun enters Scorpio, it stirs up much of our emotional depth and works towards uncovering the truth. This energy asks us to face what we’ve avoided and to confront our own fears with honesty.

It’s not a gentle test, but it has its purpose. These three zodiac signs will see that the sun's entrance into Scorpio is designed to strengthen self-trust and inner resolve. We will uncover what has been previously hidden from sight. Truth that emerges may feel intense, but it will also feel liberating. We are being shown what needs to transform so that something better can rise in its place.

1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Scorpio season stirs your emotions, sweet Cancer, and tests how well you’ve learned to balance them with logic and reason. That's not an easy task, but it is one you will master in no time. When the Sun moves into Scorpio on this day, you’ll be called to handle a situation that requires calm and courage.

On October 23, an old emotional trigger may resurface, but this time you’re ready for it. That is because you have prior experience with these things, and now you know how to act.

This is your chance to prove your emotional mastery. The universe is not working against you, Cancer. In fact, it's enhancing your strength and confirming it so that you know it's true. You’ve got this! Believe in yourself and your abilities.

2. Libra

Design: YourTango

When the Sun enters Scorpio, you will feel pressure to make a tough decision, dear Libra. This is the kind of test that asks whether you’ll choose truth over comfort. What's it going to be?

The universe is urging you to stand firm in your integrity. On this day, October 23, you will realize that pleasing everyone has become too heavy a burden. That's an old script, and you are tired of performing it.

You are now in the process of learning how to say no, and it is one of the most liberating things to happen to you, Libra. You’re learning that peace is found through honesty, not avoidance. Trust that this kind of self-honesty will take you exactly where you need to go.

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

On this day, the Sun enters Scorpio and makes you face something you have been avoiding, sweet Pisces. It’s emotional and possibly upsetting, but it’s necessary, and once you face it, you'll be free.

Trust your intuition while staying put in reality. On October 23, you may feel torn between fantasy and fact, but this tension is the test. You are learning to see things as they are, not as you wish them to be.

This moment is about awakening. Once you face what’s real, you will gain power that no illusion can take away. The universe isn’t just randomly testing you, Pisces. It's preparing you for the next chapter of your life.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.