4 Zodiac Signs Receive A Powerful Sign From The Universe On October 18, 2025

On October 18, 2025, four zodiac signs receive a powerful sign from the universe. When the Moon aligns with Jupiter, we are looking at a blast of positive energy that can take us anywhere we choose to go. This means that we need to set our intentions for something great.

On Saturday, four zodiac signs will feel a powerful sign coming from the universe telling us that it's now or never. We must take advantage of this energy pulse, as it is meant to help us make our dreams come true. Are we up for this challenge? Absolutely!

1. Aries

If ever there were a day for you to get up and go, it's October 18, Aries. The Moon's alignment with Jupiter is giving you some amazing drive and energy. October 18 is a day you will not forget.

The universe is letting you know in no uncertain terms that you've been selected to do something good. And, if you choose to follow this signal, you may just end up doing something great.

Stay with the self-love and self-respect, and know that if you're feeling as strong as you are right now, then there's a reason for it. Trust your gut and go for it, Aries.

2. Virgo

This Moon-Jupiter alignment shows you that you have the power to create something very special and long-lasting on Saturday, October 18. If you're working on something right now, you will see great success if you stick with it.

At this time, you must set aside any and all self-doubt so that you can get the job done. This is not the time to underestimate yourself, Virgo. In fact, this is when you must remind yourself of your own greatness.

Timing is key here, and you must pay attention to what's going on around you. If you make the right move at the right time, you'll see incredible success. Good luck!

3. Capricorn

You will feel determined to get something very important done on Saturday and during the Moon-Jupiter alignment. On October 18, you'll have luck on your side in a big way.

Your self-respect and patience are highlighted here, and it's important for you to stick with it, Capricorn. Acting from your authentic self ensures that you get exactly what you want.

The universe reminds you that consistent, focused effort attracts opportunity. Your path forward is illuminated on Saturday, and you will see it shine right before your eyes. Go with it, Capricorn, and make it all yours.

4. Aquarius

This transit awakens your initiative and intuition, Aquarius. You're already used to picking up on the signs, as this is something you believe in. October 18 will bring a sign that encourages you to step forward and break on through.

During the Moon-Jupiter alignment, you'll feel clearheaded, as if the fog has finally lifted. It will reveal to you what you've always needed to know: that you are absolutely fabulous.

Saturday is a reminder that the path you follow is supported. What you're up to right now is bound for glory, as long as you stick with it. It's all on you, Aquarius, but that's a breeze for you. Positivity rules!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.