3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Significant Abundance All Week, From September 22 - 28

Three Chinese zodiac signs attract significant abundance and luck the week of September 22 - 28, 2025. This week, there are a few days that are ideal for collaborating with others. Monday, September 22, is perfect for receiving things you need. If you have someone who owes you money or is approaching an annual review at work, consider asking for a raise. You may get it easier than usual. Thursday, September 25, is an ideal day to pick up where you left off on projects you started but never finished.

The best day to run errands and accomplish tasks that will set the future on the right path is Saturday, September 27. Ji Hai energy is active; dinner dates and social events will bring abundance and luck throughout the month. Let's see what else is in store for three Chinese zodiac signs beginning on Monday.

1. Horse

Horse, this week, you'll attract significant abundance and luck through a new beginning. An opportunity or some monetary reward will come your way. You could sign a contract, receive a job offer, or be asked to participate in a project where you will benefit in the end. Be willing to negotiate payment for your time; don't work for free, even if it's for a family member or friend.

The day that is most auspicious for you is Jia Wu 甲 午 Wood Receive day, even though we are entering winter, for you, life feels vibrant, almost like summer. You will want to start working on passion projects or exploring your interests. Consider how your ideas can scale for profit.

Starting this week, but especially on Monday, September 22, your independent nature is an asset. You may find that working on your own helps you to reach a few milestones or personal goals you've set for this month. Be open to new opportunities, and it's good to explore invitations to social events where you can meet different people.

Your luckiest interactions will happen with the Tiger or Sheep animal signs. Wear green to attract positive energy and to boost your confidence.

2. Rooster

Rooster, there's no denying you have a sharp mind. Your ability to pay attention to detail helps you find solutions and create opportunities. This week, you'll attract significant abundance and luck through calculated action, most likely in your business endeavors. Your overall work ethic will give you a solid reputation with others.

You will attract abundance through collaborative work and gain luck through investors or intellectual advisors. You'll have the most success on Thursday, September 25, a Ding You 丁 酉 Fire Establish day.

Be clear about your expectations and desires when communicating with others. You will want to have your plans in writing. When speaking, avoid becoming overly critical; instead, think diplomatically.

Your luckiest interactions will happen with the Ox or Snake animal signs. Wear brown for protection and for strengthening your mind.

3. Pig

Pig, you will want to tap into your intuitive energy this week. Maintaining a gentle and kind spirit toward others will help you attract luck and abundance. You may discover a hidden resource that you didn't know was available to you.

You may hear about a program you can apply to for financial assistance, or you might qualify for a loan that helps you to invest in something lucrative. You will want to practice generosity to acquire luck, since like action will attract itself back to you.

Saturday, September 27, is Ji Hai 己 亥 Earth Full day. Use this day for grounding exercises and careful reflection on the past to set future goals for next month. This week is about establishing yourself and mentally preparing for the future.

Your luckiest interactions will happen with the Goat or Rabbit animal signs. Wear black for protection and improving your energy flow.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.