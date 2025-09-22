5 Zodiac Signs Have The Very Best Horoscopes All Day On September 23, 2025

Five zodiac signs are having the very best horoscopes all day on September 23, 2025. Starting on Tuesday, the relationship-oriented Sun in Libra will position itself opposite Neptune in Aries.

Neptune rules dreams, and what may be experienced today is a wake-up call to reality. Today, you may realize what you need to do to make a vision for the future come true. Advice may come through friends. You may hear something that triggers a sense of awareness. Neptune in Aries helps to remove barriers to leadership and reveals the character necessary to remain determined.

Thankfully, the metallic elemental nature of Libra allows you to emotionally detach from the process so you can focus on the outcome. There are five zodiac signs positioned nicely to take advantage of today's astrology forecast. Let's take a look at what's on the horizon for this Tuesday.

1. Pisces

Pisces, you're a natural dreamer, and you don't mind living in the realm of the impossible. Now that your ruling planet, Neptune, is in Aries, you are ready to make your dreams come true. You realize that it takes time, discipline, and money for your vision to come to fruition.

You're not materialistic, and sometimes it can be difficult for you to attract the things you want from life. You prefer to focus on the vision and the broader goals. So, on September 23, when the Sun in Libra pulls the energy of Neptune, two things happen that make today a good horoscope day for you.

You get to see how tension between what you value and what others can help you do work in unison. You strike the right balance between reality and vision, work and dream; teamwork allows you to go from idea to implementation.

2. Leo

Leo, you are so good at jumping on opportunities, but it does take you time. You will find out that today's horoscopes are the very best for you because you find someone in your life who listens. You're not much of a small-talk person, so once you start to open up, you like being heard. Talking helps you to generate ideas. You sense what needs to be done, and your brain begins to problem-solve.

You don't need someone to do the heavy lifting for you. You're great at getting things done on your own accord. The tension between the Sun and Neptune works nicely for you, though. You can explore your thoughts and see the principles you stand for. You gain a better sense of what your next steps will be. With good friends who know how to hear you out, you feel like you had a session with a life coach for free. Today's best outcome is one you want to have, and life feels great.

3. Libra

Libra, today marks the beginning of a chapter dedicated to love and your dream of forever. You may be thinking that your life isn't where you want it to be. However, that won't stop you from trying to improve matters. The Sun in your sign speaking to Neptune in Aries reminds you how dreams require hard work, and that includes partnerships and relationships.

You can't build a union by yourself. You need others to want the same things you want or to desire trying. The green flags start to wave, and suddenly, you have the signs you were looking for. With Mars in Scorpio, you're prepared to add value to someone's life and aren't just looking out for yourself. Tuesday's horoscope is the very best because you get two things you want most in life: a stronger relationship and value.

4. Virgo

Virgo, today's one of the best horoscopes for you because you get a taste of the things you desire but have been too afraid to talk about. Dreams about secrets being shared between you and another person. You want to explore strange worlds, either through film or occult experiences, such as tarot or a psychic reading.

Today's Sun helps you to connect with the things that are hidden. This is an arduous task for your mind, which is always thinking about earthly things. But today, that changes, helping open you to many more things.

5. Aquarius

Aquarius, you are both a dreamer and a realist. You like the idea of doing something you've never done before, and you may have envisioned yourself writing books or creating your own film. Now, with the Sun in Libra, you're ready to learn whatever skills you need to hone to make those things a reality.

You don't mind doing the work, and you feel capable and confident that you can make things work. Today's one of the best days of the week for you because you are now brave enough to take that first step. You know what you want, and this journey is one destined for your soul.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.