Life Gets So Much Better For These 3 Zodiac Signs After The Week Of September 15 - 21

After the week of September 15 to 21, 2025, life gets so much better for three zodiac signs. At the start of the week, Venus sextiles Mars, and this is a great transit for conversation and socializing. Then, on Thursday, September 18, Mercury enters Libra, further emphasizing the importance of partnerships. We will make an effort to get along with others better, and our communication style will improve dramatically. This transit helps us to see things from all viewpoints and make informed decisions.

Advertisement

The major astrological event this week is the Virgo New Moon and solar eclipse on Sunday, September 21. Virgo is ruled by Mercury, making communication important at this time. Transits like this tend to bring new beginnings and intense experiences. On the same day, the Sun opposes Saturn, and this can be a negative, tiring, and critical transit. Some relationships may end, whether in business or your romantic life. If you have been viewing the world through rose colored glasses, then they will come off at this time. That isn't necessarily a bad thing, though, as clarity is beneficial in the long run, especially for these three zodiac signs.

Advertisement

1. Pisces

Design: YourTango

The solar eclipse this week will test your relationship if you have one, Pisces. And even if you are not in a romantic relationship, a test will likely occur between you and someone who is in your life on a day-to-day basis. Issues may come to a head at this time, forcing you to deal with them or say what has been left unsaid. This week will likely bring a serious but much-needed conversation that will determine the future of your relationship.

If a relationship has been unbalanced and not working for a while, now may be the time to bring it to an end. The only way to deal with this situation is through open and honest communication. You must express your wants, hopes, and needs clearly. The most important thing is to remain calm and not let emotions take over and dictate the moment.

Advertisement

You may have to deal with old patterns that no longer serve you or even old belief systems about yourself or your partner that are no longer applicable. If there is something you feel burdened or tied down to, now will be the time to express your feelings honestly and work toward a resolution if you think the relationship is worth saving.

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

This eclipse marks your birthday season, Virgo, and is generally considered a reset. There will be a focus on your relationships at this time, and the eclipse may cause a shake-up. When the Sun opposes Saturn, you will be able to remove any rose colored glasses and look at things from an objective standpoint. You may have to decide whether or not you want the relationship to continue at all.

As you know, Virgo likes perfection, but this is not the time to seek perfection. If the relationship basically suits you and you don’t want it to end, you may have to set boundaries or talk through any issues that have come up recently. Saturn brings clarity, but it can also bring negativity, so it is important to focus on both the positive and negative at this time.

Remember, you also have the support of Jupiter in Cancer, so it isn’t all negative. Still, you must determine if your relationship is worth fixing. Are you willing to engage in honest communication to fix whatever isn’t working? Or is it time to let the relationship go? Either way, some self-care may be in order this week as well.

Advertisement

3. Gemini

Design: YourTango

This week, during the Virgo eclipse, you may face challenges at home or with family, Gemini, and some of them may be entirely unexpected. If this is the case, all you can do is roll with it because certain things may be out of your hands, especially if they involve other people.

Outside of this, you may have to find a better way to balance work and home priorities, or you may be concerned with your overall financial security. This is a time to set boundaries, whether at work or at home. Do not let problems fester, and instead, focus on resolving any issues that come up.

Advertisement

You may also be feeling a certain amount of burnout, and this can only be resolved by rest and self-care. If possible, you may need to take a little time off, but if you can’t do that, then you will have to focus on creating a better and more livable schedule for yourself. You may need to verbalize your thoughts and use patience in doing so. Don’t let emotions rule the day, though that should not be hard for you with your usual balanced perspective.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.