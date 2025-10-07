Hard Times Come To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs After October 8, 2025

After October 8, 2025, hard times come to an end for three zodiac signs. This day's Venus-Jupiter alignment brings us a feeling of relief, as if some gigantic boulder has been taken off our backs. For three zodiac signs, this is a day when challenges begin to fade.

On this day, we will feel healthier and happier with our own body image. We are allowing ourselves to feel joy, rather than cave to the usual dragged-out feelings of insecurity. Jupiter and Venus will simply not allow that kind of negativity. We're pretty lucky to have this transit because it sets us on a journey of optimism and self-confidence. That's a weight off, isn't it?

1. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

When we talk about hard times, the first thing you think about is likely money, and how you're tired of struggling where money is involved. It's not that you're doing badly. In fact, you're doing pretty well. It's just the constant upkeep that drags you down.

Well, Scorpio, on October 8, you'll experience the positive wave of energy that comes from a Venus-Jupiter alignment, and it's going to hit you with inspiration and a way out. And it isn't as if you're not prepared. You've been working towards this moment for years.

Still, you got so used to the struggle that you forgot there was a payoff coming your way. Well, welcome to that day, dear Scorpio. It's all yours now.

2. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

You're looking for tangible signs that the struggles you've been going through are really over, and here you go, dear Sagittarius. On this day, October 8, Venus and Jupiter are coming to your rescue, and they're bringing real results.

The hard times are finally coming to an end, mostly because you figured out that what was causing them was you being inauthentic. Imposter syndrome just doesn't work on you, and on October 8, you will free yourself from it.

Trust that the universe is setting the stage for smooth progress and exciting new possibilities. Embrace all the positivity that your zodiac sign is capable of, and know that it's time for your persistence to pay off.

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

You know that you've been feeling a little more challenged than usual these days, and it's starting to get irritating. Whatever has been going on in your life has you feeling like you're not yourself, and so getting back to being you is your main goal on October 8.

Thankfully, you've got both Jupiter and Venus aligning in a way that brings you a real and true break from the hardship and weariness. It's time to believe again, Pisces. It's time to feel that magical positive energy surging through your veins.

Hardships no longer dominate your path, dear Pisces. They are simply lessons in your rear-view mirror. You've taken them in, learned what you need to, and now, you're ready for the next phase, which will be filled with hope and positive energy.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.