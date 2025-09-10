4 Zodiac Signs Attract Abundance & Luck Starting On September 11, 2025

Four zodiac signs are attracting abundance and luck on September 11, 2025. This Thursday, the Moon is in Taurus, the sign that it feels most rested and comfortable, helping us to see the benefits of having, and sometimes of having too much.

With too much to line your own pockets, fingers loosen and become willingly generous. With bounty in your life, you give because you know there's so much more where those things came from. Four astrological signs will sit in the lap of luxury, and it feels too good to keep that comfort all to themselves. You want to be generous and helpful because it makes you look good, makes others feel good, and is a double win. Giving is receiving, and that is what makes this a day that's oh, so good.

Advertisement

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Taurus, you will attract abundance and luck into your life on September 11 because that is what you do. You could hide from the universe, and yet it still would find you. Luck is attracted to your Venus-ruled zodiac sign, and that's why you are rarely without money or good fortune. You can't help it that you were practically born with a lucky horseshoe in your DNA.

Advertisement

What makes this season of richness different for you is that with the Moon in Taurus, you want to make sure other people understand what it feels like to be so fortunate. You can help alleviate stress, pain and suffering from the small to the great. You may share advice you were lucky to come into contact with.

You might decide to donate money to a charity or a person because you have all your needs cared for, and you want to show others how life has been good to you. It's always a nice feeling when you see the look of surprise on a person's face at the sight of your act of kindness and generosity. Today's good fortune that you attract is for the purpose of showing your sweet and altruistic side, and it shines through the Taurus Moon like a brilliant moonbeam.

2. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Scorpio, when you attract abundance and luck into your life on September 11, something changes inside your heart. You don't just think about all the things you want to have or need. Nope. Instead, you think about the friends and family members who suffer as much as you have in this world. You don't want to level up without helping them do the same.

Your passionately generous and giving nature is what makes you so attractive to the universe when it comes to distributing abundance and luck in both material and spiritual ways. There's something inside of you that unlocks a world of caring.

It's good to give. When you receive and then regift, it makes an impact. You create an entire army of givers who see how the universe truly works. You help people not to feel sad that their life hasn't turned out as well as yours, or to be jealous of your fortune. They start to cheer you on and want you to keep on winning.

People who receive from a lucky person are more likely to trust that their lives matter. People you help realize that they aren't just a little speck in the sand. They are visible to a great universe that's expansive and has deep pockets. Your heart is open to receive, not because you think about what you can get to serve yourself, but to share and to inspire hope.

Advertisement

3. Leo

Design: YourTango

Leo, you attract abundance and luck on September 11, in your career and your professional life, because people see something in you of value. You have the it factor today, and when you radiate as beautifully as you do, luck is attracted to your light like a moth to a flame. You appear to be a person of integrity.

Advertisement

You seem to be the one who can be trusted with more. You're not going to squander it on useless activities or things. You're not going to pocket and hold it back from being utilized when the timing is needed. You're not a wealth hoarder. You are the type of person who understands that the purpose of abundance is to use it for the betterment of others, including yourself.

Your mindset is what will make you lucky starting today. You will be considered for opportunities. You'll be the person people approach when they want to partner or do something good. You're energy is sending the right vibe out into the world. You will know it when things happen for a reason. You're all about reciprocity, good fortune unfolds, and it's why luck is for people who are give back.

4. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Aquarius, you attract your abundance and luck in your home life, and isn't that where you desire to see it occur the most? What is life like if your family doesn't feel safe and secure? What does it matter how well you are doing if you can't figure out how to improve the well-being of others?

When the Moon cascades through the tender sign of Taurus, you feel that same gentleness in your own heart, and what's in there are the people who have loved you for a long time. You want to show that when you do good, everyone else does well too. Doing well for others is healthy, and it makes you feel so good to do so.

You are always thinking about your friends, family and your parents. You view yourself as a steward, and that is why you'll be chosen to receive abundance and luck on September 11. You can be trusted to do the right things with whatever you receive.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.