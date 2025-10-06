Hard Times Come To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs After October 7, 2025

After October 7, 2025, hard times come to an end for three zodiac signs. Balance is restored in ways that feel both powerful and personal. This is one of those days when we really feel as though the universe is working with us, as opposed to against us.

This day reveals a certain kind of resilience that lies within us and shows us that we truly are superstars. What once felt heavy begins to transform into something lighter. We, too, transform into something else. On October 7, three zodiac signs get to face certain challenges, only to discover that we have the power within us to conquer them. This gives us energy and the kind of resolve to continue on as warriors of love.

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

This day is here to help you rise above recent struggles, particularly concerning relationships and finances. On October 7, you will feel a sense of release, as if the pressure that has been weighing you down finally lets go. It's real, Taurus, and you can trust it.

Tuesday's astrological energy helps you remember your own strength and know that you have always been strong. You have carried yourself through more than you realized, and this transit helps you see that clearly.

Stability is returning, dear Taurus. Hard times no longer define your path. You're over it, and you know that you need to move on. And so, you do, with ease, intelligence, and confidence. You've got this one.

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Tuesday's astrological energy lifts the emotional burdens you’ve been carrying, dear Cancer. You don't need to feel attached to them any longer. On October 7, the weight of past pains begins to dissolve, allowing you to breathe freely. Phew!

This transit reminds you that you are not bound to your struggles, and you are not defined by the challenges you have faced. Love, compassion, and self-respect open the door to better days.

Relief comes when you stop clinging to what no longer serves you and you start letting in some of that healing Venus energy. Hard times fade into the background as you step into a period of renewal, stronger than ever before. This is the good stuff.

3. Leo

Design: YourTango

This day brings an end to some of the challenges that have tested your patience and pride, dear Leo. The obstacles you have faced in love, work, or finances finally lose their grip over you. They are simply not as powerful as they once were.

This is your chance to release the frustration of the past and embrace your new confidence. On October 7, what once felt blocked is now an open road, and it is waiting for you to start up your new journey.

Any hardships that you've gone through are not permanent, Leo, and you will really come to understand this on this day. Relief comes, and with it, the freedom to shine again without hesitation. The hard times truly are over.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.