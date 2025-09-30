3 Zodiac Signs Experience Hope They Haven't Felt In A While On October 1, 2025

On October 1, 2025, three zodiac signs experience hope they haven't felt in a while. Mercury square Jupiter often magnifies our thoughts and ideas, but it also expands our sense of hope and optimism. It pushes us to think bigger and to believe that there is more waiting for us than we might have dared to imagine.

With this transit, the mind reaches further and the heart follows. On this first day of October, three zodiac signs will step into a new chapter in which hope becomes our guiding force. We are now able to reach deep down inside and discover that vast reservoir of courage. Everything is possible when we believe, and on this day, we exceed our own limitations.

Advertisement

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Lucky you, Gemini, having Mercury square Jupiter up there influencing your zodiac sign on October 1. This day has you feeling more secure and more optimistic than you've felt in months.

Advertisement

You will find yourself believing in brighter horizons, as it now looks like there's a future to believe in after all. Nice going, Gemini, keep it up! On this day, you will recognize that your curiosity is your power. By opening your mind to possibilities, you see doors where you once only saw walls.

That recognition is the very sign of hope you have been waiting for. Your story isn't stuck, Gemini. In fact, there is so much more for you to look forward to. Stay with it and keep the good vibes going.

2. Libra

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Mercury square Jupiter fills you with a sense of renewal, dear Libra. Things are exciting once again, and you can't wait to get involved. On October 1, your faith in the future strengthens, especially in the areas where you once felt stuck.

Conversations will inspire you, and who knows where that will take you, as you're so imaginative and creative. This is the kind of energy that reminds you that possibilities are never limited. Everything awaits.

October 1 marks the start of a new form of self-belief and self-love for you, Libra. You can't help but sense that something good is on the horizon, and that kind of attitude will end up making it all happen for you.

Advertisement

3. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

On October 1, Mercury square Jupiter comes into your life and fills you with hope and enthusiasm. You feel like the old magic is back again, as if something inside you knows the future is opening up. And it is, Sagittarius.

This transit brings you a fresh look at something in your life that desperately needs a new perspective. What looked before like a dead end to you now seems more like a stepping stone to something incredible and positive.

Advertisement

The new era is one of self-belief and expansion, Sagittarius. The universe is showing you that hope is not a dream, but a guidepost. It's pointing you in the right direction, and all you have to do now is follow.

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.