3 Zodiac Signs Experience Big Success On September 5, 2025

On September 5, 2025, three zodiac signs experience big success. Moon opposite Venus, an interesting and helpful transit, is guiding us on this day, and much of what takes place has to do with setting priorities. We will see challenges, and we will wonder what to do about them.

This is when three zodiac signs really show what we're made of. Challenges push us into decisions we need to make now, and we get the chance to make some serious progress in our lives. We want it, and we will go after it. We see the obstacles, and we work to eliminate them.

1. Taurus

For you, Taurus, the transit Moon opposite Venus has you paying special attention to balance. This covers work, love, and personal growth. On September 5, you will find ways to get yourself out of a rut that's been holding you back.

This transit reminds you that sometimes, in order to grow, you have to compromise. Not with every single thing, but a little give and take can really do you a world of good, Taurus.

Let's call it an adjustment phase. You see that you’re not losing anything by tweaking your expectations a bit, and now you are now able to create for yourself a place of stability and peace. This is significant progress. Nice going.

2. Virgo

Moon opposite Venus reveals what’s been holding you back, Virgo, and for you, this is one of those moments of truth. During this transit, you get to ask yourself whether or not you actually want to move forward.

On September 5, you’ll recognize an opportunity to let go of old doubts or fears that no longer serve you. You know you want this, but still, you're slightly on the fence about it all. By shifting your perspective, you may just find out that you're stronger than you initially thought.

And this is how you make progress, Virgo. Little by little, you take on new responsibilities that seem to align with what your heart really wants. This is pure liberation, so trust in it. It's all good.

3. Scorpio

This day, September 5, is going to bring you growth through honesty, Scorpio. And so much of this honesty is directed towards how you feel about yourself. By being honest with yourself about certain things you have wanted to hide, you gain traction and really get somewhere during this time.

The transit, Moon opposite Venus, puts you in the right position to reflect on your life so that you can really figure out what is most important to you. You may even see that you're living a life that has very little to do with what you truly want.

And while that could sting at first, it also acts as an impetus for movement and change. You are now ready to push forward. Progress is now a part of your life, Scorpio, and what you'll be feeling is significant.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.