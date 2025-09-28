Deep Transformation Awaits These 3 Zodiac Signs On September 29, 2025

On September 29, 2025, deep transformation awaits three zodiac signs. Whenever we have a transit like Moon square Neptune, we're bound to feel a bit confused by certain things. We may seek out answers simply because there's a kind of urgency that comes with this transit, and it has us searching for clarity.

What's beautiful about this day, September 29, is that even though our emotions may be running high, we will still feel moderately directed. This kind of focus will have us receiving answers to the questions we asked. For three zodiac signs in particular, this transit is a catalyst. The universe is asking us to embrace change, even when it feels uncomfortable, as it most likely will. This day asks us to uncover our potential. This is the beginning of deep transformation.

1. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Moon square Neptune stirs up deep emotions inside of you, dear Scorpio. On September 29, you will be exposed to truths that force you to look at yourself honestly. It’s not always easy, but this honesty is what creates transformation.

The universe is showing you that illusions can no longer protect you. You may be hit with a reality you didn't want to see, and yet, there's something here that has you feeling as if you need to know what's going on.

This is your chance to shed old habits or beliefs that have held you back. If you didn't see it then, you're seeing it now. Change is imminent for you, Scorpio. The transformation you're now on is leading you closer to your most authentic self.

2. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

For you, Sagittarius, the transit Moon square Neptune on September 29 challenges your optimism. You may feel uncertain about a path you’ve been following, as though doubt is creeping in. You may be known as the optimist of the zodiac, but even you have your moments of doubt.

The universe is asking you to look beyond surface appearances, because if you dare to go there, you might just end up with a total transformation. It's OK to adjust your plans. It's OK to change your mind.

While it may feel as if this is the end of one journey, it's also the beginning of a newer, truer one. Allow yourself to evolve into someone stronger, wiser, and more in tune with your own purpose.

3. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Moon square Neptune will blur your usual sense of control, Capricorn, and you may find yourself questioning the structures and systems you’ve relied on. Though unsettling, this questioning is part of your transformation.

On September 29, the universe is showing you that true strength lies in flexibility, and that means it's time for you to bend like a reed. Compromise and adaptability are key players during this transit.

Transformation is underway, and it will leave you more resilient, capable, and ready for the future. By showing the universe that you can adapt, you also show that you are intelligent enough to step up and change your rigid ways.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.